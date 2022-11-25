Say No To Plastic with Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner

Sustainability and beauty products don’t always seem like they go effortlessly hand in hand. But, with innovation and extra consideration around production, ingredients, and end-of-life disposal, some sustainable beauty brands are making significant strides to reduce plastic waste.

Enter My Soda, an Australian brand of sustainable hair care products, each made with natural ingredients inside a snazzy refill solution–soft-plastic refill pouches that use 80% less plastic than bottles! And the best part is, they’re 100% recyclable. Every purchase helps keep plastic out of landfills, so recycling initiatives like REDCycle can reuse it for unique projects like children’s playgrounds.

Using sustainable hair care products and beauty products that are earth-friendly, safe for your skin, and nourishing for your hair will give you a gorgeous glow and luscious locks, all while making you feel good right down to your roots.

Puns totally intended to emphasise how we’re all learning to do better for the planet, even in our beauty routines.

It’s more important than ever to rethink our lifestyles to reduce plastic consumption. And when savvy brands put the planet first through their production processes, it makes it effortless for us to make more sustainable decisions.

Better for the Planet, Better for You

Since 2021, My Soda has gathered eco-friendly, beauty-loving converts and die-hard fans to their better-for-the-environment promise. Conscious consumers love this Aussie brand for how their hair care and body wash products provide much-needed moisture and plant-based nourishment to their beauty routine.

Their on-site manufacturing factory in Ferntree Gully is helped by the magical power of the sun, with 5,000 roof-mounted solar panels helping them save over 1000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year. Coupled with sustainability regulations that reduce their impact on waterways and the earth, My Soda products are biodegradable and non-toxic to the environment, helping to ensure the survival of our natural ecosystems.

My Soda products are also vegan-friendly and ‘choose cruelty-free’ accredited.

Happy Skin and Luscious Hair

If the products are gentle enough for plants and soil, they’re most definitely gentle enough for your skin and scalp. Because of the natural ingredients, My Soda’s products are unlikely to throw precious balance out of whack, resulting in happy skin and restored, healthy, and altogether luscious hair.

Their hydrating refillable shampoo, for example, is made up of nutritious ingredients such as Organic Aloe vera Juice, Argan oil, and Organic Moringa Oil for your softest hair. Like their entire range, it smells totally divine.

The other benefit that not all sustainable beauty brands have is how good-looking MySoda’s bottles are. They’re minimal, uplifting, and guaranteed to beautify your bathroom.

How to Switch to Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner

Changing any routine in the name of sustainability takes some getting used to. Wherever you are on your sustainability journey, it’s important to remember why it’s so crucial. So, why should we reduce single-use plastic?

We all know by now the harmful long-term effects plastic has on the environment.

But it’s not just about where plastic ends up and how long it takes to break down; it’s the production of the stuff that’s also harming the planet. With beauty products, it’s hard to avoid plastic. That’s why we like to highlight and prioritise sustainable beauty brands that reuse and recycle plastic.

My Soda makes it quite convenient to follow a recycled circular economy, with their range of hair care and body wash exclusively sold online and in-store at Woolworths–the first supermarket brand to offer refill solutions for beauty and cleaning products.

Where To Refill Shampoo?

My Soda bottles can be treated the same way once you’re finished with them completely. Once recycled, these plastics and hundreds of other recycled plastic products are transformed into new ones.

Here’s what you need to do to get started:

First off, you purchase your MySoda products in bottle form.

Thoroughly enjoy each of their superstar formulas, and when you’re out of your new faves, head to Woolies to purchase a refill pack.

Fill up the bottle, wash out the pouch, and store it somewhere until your next trip to the shops.

Drop your dried-out soft plastic pouch into your nearest Woolworths’ REDcycle bin.

Sustainable Beauty Brands

Living a sustainable life doesn’t have to come at a higher price tag. My Soda is a proudly Australian brand offering refillable shampoo, conditioner, and sustainable body wash that treats your tresses and skin like royalty. But what we really love is that every bottle purchased reduces plastic waste.

Visit their website to learn more about their extensive range of beauty products, or check out their blog to see how sustainable beauty brands like My Soda make a difference in the world.

Who knew you could offer so much in such a pretty bottle?!