Set for Success: 5 Ways to Prepare Your Teen for Adulthood

As parents, we want to set our children up for success, and their teenage years are some of the most important when it comes to establishing a foundation on which to build their adult life. These later childhood years are when many essential life skills are honed, and they’re also when your teen needs to decide what field of study or career they want to pursue. In other words, it’s a hectic time. To help set your teen up for a happy and successful adulthood, we suggest following the below tips:

Help Them Ace Their Exams

If your teen wants to pursue a career path that requires tertiary education, investing in online VCE tutoring is a great way to help them build the future they want. Entry into courses is competitive, and while there are many pathways your teen can take to end up where they want, the most direct route is always going to be the fastest, cheapest, and (in most cases) best for their future. Because of this, it is important to do everything you can to help them achieve good grades, and a tutor is perhaps the best place to start.

Assist Them in Establishing a Budget

A budget is vital to effective money management, but no one is born knowing how to create or stick to one. If you teach your teen how to make a budget before they’re the ones responsible for rent, bills, and other expenses, they’ll find it easier to handle adult life.

Talk to Them

It’s also crucial to offer a supportive ear during your child’s teen years. This period of their life will be one of the toughest, and it can impact how the rest of their journey unfolds, so your teen is going to need to know you’re in their corner.

Even if you don’t feel that you have any useful advice for a problem your teen is facing, the fact that you’ve taken the time to sit with them and listen to their fears will make a world of difference. These discussions also lay the foundation for a strong, loving relationship throughout their adult years.

Teach Them How to Cook

Another important life skill that should be taught during the teenage years is the ability to cook. Not only is cooking at home generally far cheaper than eating out or buying takeaway, but it’s also a lot more nutritious and means that they’ll know exactly what they’re eating.

Make cooking lessons a relaxed bonding opportunity, and ensure you’re working with a high-quality set of non-toxic pots and pans. Bonus points here if you decide to follow fun online tutorials and learn how to cook new things together, but home favourites should also definitely be on the menu.

Establish Routines for Other Household Chores

Helping your teen to establish a routine for other household chores will make their lives much easier once they’re living out on their own. While you’ll obviously need to be careful that you’re not putting too much on their plate given everything else they’ll be dealing with during this time, basic chores that can be done relatively quickly and easily should be simple enough for your teen to handle.

Above all else, make sure you’re there for your teen during this time. Apart from basic life skills, the best preparation for adult life is knowing that they’ve always got support back home.