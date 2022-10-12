Social Media Marketing: 6 Underused Aspects You Should Be Tapping Into

Social media is one of the most powerful tools in a digital marketer’s toolkit. It can be used to build relationships with customers, promote your brand, and drive traffic to your website. However, many marketers only use a small fraction of the potential that social media has to offer. Here are six underused aspects of social media that you should be tapping into in your digital marketing!

The latest social media statistics show that there are now over three billion active social media users around the world. That is a lot of potential customers that you could be reaching with your marketing! Yet, many businesses are not taking advantage of this huge opportunity. Or if they are, they are neglecting crucial aspects of social media that could make a significant difference to their business success.

The most popular social media platforms are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snapchat. However, there are many other platforms that are growing in popularity very quickly, such as TikTok. It’s important to point out too that the world’s most popular social media channels are not necessarily where your customers are – and it could be the smaller more niche channels where you could experience more success.

If you’re wondering which underused aspects of social media you should be tapping into, here are six ideas to give you some food for thought.

1. User-Generated Content

User-generated content (UGC) is any form of content, such as a blog post, photo, or video, that is created by someone other than the business or brand. This type of content can be extremely valuable for businesses, as it provides a way to connect with customers and build trust and credibility.

UGC can be a great way to connect with potential customers and create brand advocates. It’s also a great way to get your customers involved in your marketing, which can help to create a more personal connection with your brand.

2. Pinterest Marketing

Pinterest is a social media platform that allows users to share images and videos. It’s often used by businesses as a way to showcase their products or services, as well as to drive traffic to their website. Yet because it’s not one of the biggest social platforms out there, it is often overlooked as part of a digital strategy.

Pinterest is a great platform for businesses that are visual in nature, such as fashion brands, interior designers, and wedding planners. It’s also a great platform for promoting DIY projects, recipes, and other types of content that is popular with female audiences.

If you’re not using Pinterest for your business yet, it’s definitely worth considering! If you’re not sure where to start, consider a Pinterest marketing course.

3. Snapchat Marketing

Snapchat is a social media app that allows users to share photos and videos with their friends. It’s different from other platforms in that the content disappears after a certain amount of time. Snapchat marketing is often overlooked by businesses, as it’s seen as a platform for teenagers and not something that can be used for marketing purposes. The fact that content disappears also puts marketing professionals off, because it can seem like a lot of hard work for content that doesn’t stick!

However, Snapchat can actually be a great platform for businesses, especially if you’re targeting younger audiences. The fact that content disappears also makes it more personal and intimate, which can be a great way to connect with customers.

4. Local Marketing on Social Media

Local marketing is a form of marketing that is focused on promoting businesses to local customers. It’s often overlooked by businesses because it can seem like a lot of work to target such a small area. However, local marketing on social media can actually be very effective, as it allows you to connect with potential customers who are already interested in your products or services, and it makes a brand relevant to a locality.

One way to localize your social media marketing is to target specific cities or towns in your ads. Another way is to create content that is specific to a certain location, such as blog posts about local events or attractions. You could blend this with non-digital marketing tactics, such as local event sponsorship.

5. More Community Building, Less Promotion

By design, social media is designed for interaction. But many businesses are not taking advantage of all the ways they can interact with potential customers, preferring to broadcast messages out instead. This is a missed opportunity, as community building should be at the heart of any social media marketing strategy.

Community building is all about creating relationships and connecting with potential customers on a deeper level. It’s about creating a space for people to interact, share, and connect with each other. This can be done in a number of ways, such as through social media groups, forums, or even just by responding to comments and questions.

The key is to focus on building a community, rather than promoting your business. By doing this, you’ll create customers for life who are passionate about your brand. And social media makes it easy to do this – from text comments to emojis.

6. Use Micro-Influencers

Micro-influencers are social media users with a small but engaged following. They are often seen as more trustworthy than celebrities or large influencers, as they are perceived as more relatable. Micro-influencers can be a great way to promote your business on social media, as they can help to increase reach and engagement.

There are a few ways to find micro-influencers, such as using social media tools or searching for relevant hashtags. Once you’ve found some potential micro-influencers, it’s important to reach out and build a relationship with them. This can be done by sending them products, offering discounts, or simply engaging with their content.

Micro-influencers can be great for promoting products or services, as they can give an honest review to their followers. They can also be used to promote events or create brand awareness.