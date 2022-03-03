Style Tips for Your Next Beach Trip

A change of scenery can be the perfect way to recharge your batteries. Whether you’re overwhelmed because of a busy work schedule, you’re suffering from pandemic stress, or you have personal issues, taking a trip can help take your mind off things.

Heading to the beach can be the perfect way to unwind. Relaxing in the sunshine and listening to the waves helps reduce stress levels, helping people relax. Next time you’re heading to the ocean, use the style tips outlined here to look your best.

Think about your feet

Looking after your feet is a great way to complete your look on your beach trip. Get a pedicure to ensure your feet look their best. Have your nail technician apply nails or a custom design featuring the colors you’ll wear.

Enhance the appearance of your feet with custom footwear designs from Soleless Sandals. Choose from pearl string sandals, beaded sandals, or cotton crochet sandals. These sandals enable you to walk barefoot without exposing your entire foot. You can choose flower patterns featuring irises or sunflowers or design patterns in various colors. These unique sandals are a great way to complete any outfit and make a fashion statement.

Plan weather-appropriate outfits

The weather’s a crucial factor when planning your wardrobe for your next beach trip. Although it may be hot during the day, evenings can be cool, and a pair of petite white jeans may be the perfect option when you’re heading out for dinner or going shopping. You can also opt for skinny jeans or bootcut jeans. White’s ideal because it doesn’t absorb the sun’s heat, enabling you to stay cool when it’s warm outside.

While you may spend plenty of time wearing bathing suits and swimsuit cover-ups, you’ll need suitable tops when you head to town. T-shirts are a great option because they come in various colors, they’re light, and you can wear them with shorts, skirts, or jeans. Packing casual dresses is also a great idea because they’re airy and comfortable on a hot day.

Look after your eyes, hair, and skin

Ultraviolet sunlight damages your eyes, causing vision problems. Although it’s natural to want a pair of sunglasses that suit your face and your fashion choices, you must think about lens strength when choosing sunglasses. Look for fashionable sunglasses with complete UV protection to prevent vision issues. Since the water reflects sunlight and increases its strength, supplement your sunglasses with a pair of goggles with 100 percent UV protection. This way, you’ll protect your eyes when you’re on the beach and in the water.

Apply natural oils to your hair before spending time in the sun to protect your hair from saltwater. Using hair lotions prevents your hair from drying out. Invest in hair care products with sun protection factor (SPF) to protect your hair and scalp from the sun.

Several features combine to make up a person’s style, including makeup. Your skincare routine is crucial for your style and can significantly impact your appearance. Drink lots of water because it’s easy to get dehydrated when you’re out in the sun, and your skin may look dull or develop wrinkles if you’re dehydrated. Applying sunscreen and moisturizer protects your skin’s appearance, so it’s a good idea to invest in a sunscreen with a moisturizer that has an SPF rating of 30 or more.

Choose makeup suited to beach conditions. You’ll want makeup that can withstand the heat, and wearing waterproof makeup will preserve your look, even when you take a dip. You may also opt for liquid, cream, or gel-based makeup products because they won’t look caked on if you have to touch up your makeup.

Your clothes are an essential part of your style. Protecting your eyes, hair, and skin supports your style and keeps you looking your best. Complete your look with suitable footwear perfect for a day at the beach.