The Best Facial Exfoliators No Matter Your Skin Type

Dealing with flaky, dull looking skin? If you’re not already exfoliating at least once a week, it’s time to introduce this into your skincare regime. Read on to find out how this simple additional product can help to reveal a brighter, more even looking complexion.

What is an exfoliator?

First things first, let’s make sure we’re on the same page when we talk about exfoliators. An exfoliator or scrub removes dead skin cells from the surface of your skin. It helps to encourage cell renewal which allows new and healthy skin to come to the surface. By using an exfoliator, you actively clean out pores and improve the skin’s texture by accelerating the natural process of cellular turnover, diminishing the appearance of dull-looking and congested skin.

How often do you use an exfoliator?

It really depends on your skin type, but generally we would advise to exfoliate max 3 times a week. If you have more sensitive skin, just once a week could be enough for you. When trying a new product, start slow (just once a week) and try to gradually build up and see how your skin handles it.

4 Best Facial Exfoliators

No matter your skin type, exfoliating is a really important part of the skin care regime. Let’s face it, who doesn’t want brighter, more healthy looking skin?! Here’s our top 4 picks, no matter your individual skin concerns or skin types!

1. Refine with Micro Dermabrasion Facial Scrub

Looking for a chemical exfoliant? You can’t beat a micro dermabrasion scrub! This one from La Clinica uses glycolic acid to smooth the skin and promote radiance. It also helps to reduce the appearance of sun damaged skin as well as pigmentation. With added vitamin C, skin is left glowing! This is for anyone who wants microdermabrasion the easy way from home with no downtime and 100% more affordability.

Features of Scrub:

Glycolic acid and vitamin C formula

Reduce the look of dullness, uneven skin tone, wrinkles, enlarged pores and blemishes

Loosen blockages like blackheads and whiteheads

2. Soothing Protection Scrub

Just because you’ve got reactive, sensitive skin it doesn’t mean you can’t exfoliate! This is the best exfoliator for sensitive skin types and uses jojoba beads to remove dead skin without irritating it. It’s infused with gentle plant oils and uses a mild foam action to cleanse thoroughly. One of the best features of this scrub is that it actually works to build up the skin’s tolerance to external stimulation and alleviate sensitive skin conditions such as irritated and inflamed skin.

Features of Soothing Protection scrub:

Ideal for sensitive skin

Uses jojoba beads

Manual exfoliator

3. Anti Blemish Exfoliating Scrub

This is our go-to for anyone with breakouts or acne prone skin. It exfoliates, deep cleanses and treats blemishes all at the same time. Regular use will help to reveal clearer and smoother textured skin, as well as reducing the number of breakouts you experience.

Features of Clear Skin Scrub:

Ideal for breakouts or acne prone skin

Can be used as a treatment mask

4. 3 Fruit Enzymes Exfoliating Scrub

Want baby-soft, hydrated and glowy skin? Try the Fruit Enzymes scrub from La Clinica. It uses papaya, kiwi and pineapple enzymes to gently buff away dead skin cells and renew the complexion. We love this exfoliating mask as it works to bring new healthier skin life. This is our go-to for anti-ageing skin concerns and will leave your complexion looking brighter and more youthful. Pro-tip: Try leaving it on for 10 minutes as a mask to give those enzymes more munching time, then lightly scrub in a circular motion prior to washing off.

Features of 3 Fruit Enzymes Scrub:

Ideal for anti-ageing

Uses pawpaw, kiwi and pineapple enzymes to exfoliate

Doubles as a treatment mask

Ready to invest in a new exfoliator in 2022?