The Best of Beauty: Breaking Down Common Beauty Procedures

In recent years, the beauty industry has undergone a lot of changes. New brands have entered the scene, research has driven new techniques and technology, and the consumer market is more informed than ever. If you feel like you are no longer in touch with what each product does and what common beauty procedures look like, then read on for a complete guide to the best of beauty and common procedures.

Microneedling

For those that have been hearing more about microneedling in Melbourne but still aren’t sure what it involves, it is a beauty procedure treatment that has been growing in popularity over the past few years, as it appeals to a large number of skin concerns. The micro-needling procedure entails small needles piercing the skin to penetrate the epidermis so that new skin can replace the older skin, creating younger and tighter skin. The piercing also stimulates collagen, which is what we are all chasing in every product or procedure.

Microneedling can be done at a skin clinic or by yourself with a quality micro needle roller. Typically you are going to see the greatest impact from a skin clinician administering the treatment, and this can be an affordable procedure to consider. Microneedling can treat acne scarring, pigmentation, damaged skin and dull skin. The success of this treatment is, of course, paired with the products you choose and the post-needling care you invest in.

Hair removal

Intense Pulse Light (IPL) hair removal is a very common beauty treatment, and it can be used on all different areas of the body. This IPL treatment might sound technical, but it is actually very straightforward. The hand-held IPL tool is held close to the skin and the pulsing light will gently pulse to the hair root which will trigger the hair to go into a rest phase which will then make the hair fall out. After further treatments, the body will stop growing hair in this area and you will be hairless in that area. IPL is commonly used for armpit hair, legs and bikini line.

The other kind of hair removal treatment is laser hair removal. This is more expensive as the lasers utilise more precise technology so that individual hairs can be targeted. This is especially useful for men and women with coarse hair, or in areas where hair is stubborn and less likely to fall out from IPL. The post-care for laser hair removal can be a greater commitment, as the area of the body that has been lasered cannot be exposed to the sun. This means your legs will have to be completely covered if you have had laser hair removal there, or your legs may undergo a severe burn.

Threading

Threading is by no means new, but it’s clear to see why threading continues to be such a popular beauty treatment. Threading is an alternative to waxing that requires no wax, heat and minimal pain. As the name suggests, threading is the procedure of using a thread to remove hair. This is quite a specialist treatment so always call ahead to see if this is offered, as not every beauty therapist will be able to offer this service. Threading is great for men and women who have sensitive skin that is not compatible with heat or wax products. It’s also a ‘dry’ procedure, so there are no products used and less of a likelihood of getting an ingrown hair or any issue as the hair follicle is not being opened up as it is with waxing.

Microblading

If you have seen or heard of cosmetic tattooing, then you will understand how microblading works. Microblading is a beauty procedure that will usually last from about 18 months to 30 months and is applied with a needle. Unlike cosmetic tattooing, the microblading application creates a fine, hair-like eyebrow effect by inserting pigment under the skin. Microblading is a great option for people wanting a permanent solution, but not willing to choose a tattoo solution.

The numbing creams will be compatible with most skin types, although there have been very few reports of allergic reactions which will prompt people to have the microblading removed before it fades, which can be expensive and create scarring. Microblading will not impact your eyebrow hair growth, although when it fades you will have to create a new shape, which is easy with waxing or threading.

We hope these explanations have answered some of your burning questions about beauty procedures. There are likely to be more introduced as we learn more about beauty technology and treatments. Always speak with a skin clinician or your GP before exploring these treatments to ensure they are right for you.