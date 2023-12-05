Many older generations know how challenging it can be to maintain and hold on to friends as individuals get older. Female friendships in particular are often undervalued and neglected as priorities shift from friendships to family. After marriage and kids, relationships with female peers can often play a more essential role as these close ties are regularly needed to provide encouragement, support and a strong sense of belonging.

Supportive networks of friends who share a uniquely female perspective on life are crucial as they allow women to hold on to their own sense of personal identity separate from typical family dynamics regarding motherhood. Without them, women are less likely to explore interests and may neglect deeply personal goals such as seeing a Tasmanian Devil or climbing to the top of Mount Fuji. Goals that could be seen as frivolous by male partners and colleagues.

The Role of a Supportive Female Network

While strong and supportive friendships undoubtedly benefit both men and women as everyone moves through life, having a close female network is non-negotiable for a woman’s overall ability to thrive in modern society. Friends who fully understand and can relate to the unique challenges and experiences that women face can provide a beneficial and non-judgmental space for sharing feelings and concerns.

Other women are much more likely to understand the distinct obstacles that women face at work or within personal partnerships and relationships. They can offer up useful advice for navigating these challenges with empathy, grace and tact. A network that prioritises support and can foster an environment of trust and acceptance, allowing women to feel safe enough to express their authentic selves without fear of criticism.

Thriving Together: The Benefits of Female Friendships

Along with providing safe spaces to vent frustrations and voice aspirations without having them be dismissed as silly or frivolous, female friendships can help women alleviate stress and promote self-esteem when they’re together. Taking trips together away from regular routines can significantly lower feelings associated with depression or anxiety.

Naturally, these benefits can only be enjoyed if the friendships and networks in question are truly nourishing and supportive. Not all friendships are the same and it’s vital to recognize a solid friendship from one that allows insecurities or competition to take centre stage. If the friendship doesn’t provide room for authentic expression and does not offer opportunities for personal growth, it may be time to move on.

Creating Lasting Memories

In life, meaningful times of rest are made better when surrounded by like minded friends who want to share in all the joy the world has to offer. Communities and friend groups who make time to be together and create lasting memories can have a profoundly positive effect on individuals.

As women celebrate life’s many milestones together, plan holidays to exotic places and prioritise enjoying every shared moment, the memories created can become a lifeline in times of grief or strife. Female friends who take every opportunity to travel, take spontaneous trips and bring each other joy and laughter will be empowered to handle challenging times with confidence and a strong sense of self.

Strong Ties to Foster Personal Growth

Without meaningful female friendships to provide a woman with ample opportunities to willingly embark on journeys of self-discovery and personal growth, it can be incredibly difficult to step out of one’s own comfort zone. Strong friendships that challenge vulnerabilities and encourage women to face their fears by embracing new experiences can make room for personal development and self-reflection.

When women make an effort to foster and maintain friendships over a lifetime, it’s much simpler for them to become the best possible versions of themselves. And this growth can go both ways. Friendships that are open and honest, include solid boundaries and are maintained through mutual trust can be beneficial for every woman lucky enough to be involved.

Noticing and Celebrating Successes

It’s an unfortunate fact of life that the achievements of women can be easily overlooked. In these cases, supportive networks of women can remind each other to celebrate successes and feel proud of their accomplishments. Because ladies can be prone to downplaying their own triumphant moments, female friends can step in to acknowledge and celebrate the actions of their friends, no matter how big or small they are.

Solid friendships can provide a much-needed platform for both recognition and celebration. Whether it’s achieving an overdue promotion, announcing a pregnancy or acquiring a new skill, female friends can cheer each other on and remind women to be proud of what they’ve managed to accomplish.

Navigating Life’s Challenges

Life is full of ups and downs, and the ability to lean on friends when challenges feel overwhelming is important for self-esteem. A sisterhood of good friends can provide an outlet to discuss and navigate life’s many obstacles with understanding and practical advice. Heartbreaks, career changes and financial pressures can all be made easier with help and support from people who deeply care.