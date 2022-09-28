Tips for Updating Your Wardrobe and Beauty Routine

When it comes to fashion and beauty, it’s all about keeping up with the latest trends. If you’re not wearing the latest style, you’ll quickly find yourself behind the times. And the same goes for your beauty routine. You need to be using the latest products and techniques to keep yourself looking your best. Here are some tips to help you update both. Keep reading for more!

Evaluate what your wardrobe has and keep the versatile pieces

When evaluating your wardrobe, think about what pieces you can wear in multiple ways. For example, a simple black dress can be dressed up or down with accessories. A cardigan can be worn over a dress or blouse, or as a jacket. A scarf can be worn as a headband, belt, or necklace. Strive to have a few versatile pieces in your wardrobe that you can mix and match to create different outfits. These pieces will save you time and money when getting dressed in the morning. Once you’ve gone through your closet and let go of the less versatile pieces, you’ll have room for Tibi clothing.

Add scent diffusers, body oil, and candles to your bathroom

Add Frama scent diffusers, body oil, and candles to your bathroom to update your beauty routine. Scent diffusers are a great way to add a little fragrance to your bathroom. You can choose from a variety of scents to create a relaxing or energizing atmosphere. Body oil is also a great way to add fragrance to your bathroom. It can help to moisturize your skin and give you a little extra shine. Candles are a great way to relax in the bathroom and can also help to set the mood. Choose candles with scents that you enjoy to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Shop the Tibi collection at WE ARE ICONIC for new looks

Are you looking for the latest trends in fashion? Look no further than the Tibi collection at WE ARE ICONIC. This collection offers a range of new looks to update your wardrobe for the new season.

With a focus on contemporary silhouettes and innovative fabrics, the Tibi collection is ideal for fashion-forward women who want to stay ahead of the trends. Whether you’re looking for a new dress to wear to a special occasion or some stylish separates to wear to work, you’ll find something you love in the Tibi collection.

Opt for Clean Beauty Products

When it comes to updating your beauty routine, it’s important to consider all of your options. One of the best places to start is by switching to cleaner beauty products. It can be overwhelming trying to figure out which products are best for you, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, look for products that are certified organic. This means that the ingredients have been grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or other chemicals. Organic certification also means that the product has not been tested on animals. Second, look for products that are fragrance-free. Many fragrances are derived from harsh chemicals, which can be irritating to the skin. Finally, look for products that are considered “low toxicity.” This means that the ingredients have been minimally processed and are less likely to cause irritation or other adverse effects.

Updating your wardrobe and beauty routine can seem daunting, but with a few simple tips, it can be a breeze. By taking into account your body type and personal style, you can create a look that is both flattering and on-trend. Additionally, staying up-to-date on the latest beauty trends can help you feel confident and look your best.