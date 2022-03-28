Buying flowers for a special lady in your life is definitely an exciting experience. But to be honest, it’s not an easy thing. There are hundreds of flowers to choose from and probably an extensive range of colours and sizes available, so it’s quite hard to know where to begin and what flower can exactly bring a smile to her lips.

Things get more confusing when you have to buy flowers for someone who lives in another state or country, as you want to choose something outstanding and ensure successful delivery to brighten up her day.

So, if you are thinking of giving flowers to your girl this summer, but couldn’t decide what would be the best choice for her, then this is the right article for you. With OZ Flower Delivery, you can make things less stressful and more enjoyable. Have a look at the top 10 best flowers to give a girl this summer and strengthen your relationship with her.

1. Pink Flowers

Wondering what the best flowers to give a girl this summer are? You may be surprised to learn that the best flowers to give to your female friends, colleagues, mothers, and other women are pink rather than red. Yes, that’s true. So, when it comes to buying pink flowers, you can probably choose any flower type, including pink roses, pink carnations, pink tulips, or pink lilies.

For your girlfriend or wife, pink roses are the real show-stoppers. Most women love to receive pink flowers on their birthdays, Valentine’s day, Mother’s Day, and other occasions. If you want to win her heart, make sure you treat her with pink this summer.

2. Red Roses

Who wouldn’t love to receive a bouquet of fragrant red roses? Red roses are the ultimate expression of love and are mostly given to a wife or a girlfriend as a gesture of passionate love and romance.

Red roses are alluring, elegant, sophisticated, and gorgeous. If you want to profess your love to a special lady in your life, then red roses are definitely your go-to option this summer. Plus, their sweet fragrance makes them a more desirable choice for every woman.

3. Daisies

Daisies are another popular choice for girls as the flowers are very delicate. If your budget is limited but you don’t want to compromise on the quality and type of flowers, then daisies are surely the best option. They are the best for any girl, regardless of her age or preference.

There are tons of beautiful colours available in daisies. Some of the most popular ones are yellow, white, pink, purple, and lavender.

4. Yellow Lilies

Did you know very few people prefer to buy a bouquet of yellow lilies? The reason is that many people think that yellow lilies are not as bright as pink or red flowers, so nobody will ever like receiving them. But the secret is that girls love lilies, especially when they are in yellow. Most florists in Perth mix them with white and pink lilies to add color to the bouquet and make it more eye-catching.

Women love yellow lilies because they are the best colour-blocking flowers. In summer, yellow looks bright, cheerful, and more appealing than in winter.

5. Tulips

Like roses and lilies, tulips are also available in different amazing colours, such as yellow, pink, and red, which are the most popular.

Tulip flowers fully bloom in summer and carry their own significance. They decorate the fields with a great splash of vibrant colour. When you give red or pink tulips to your special lady, it delivers a message of long-lasting relationship and unconditional love because they are strongly associated with kind love and affection.

6. Carnations

Have you ever given carnations to someone?

These are very beautiful flowers that have derived their name from a Greek term, “dianthus,” which means “heavenly flower” or “flower of the gods.”

Carnations are the best flowers to express undying love. They represent kindness, care, affection, fancy, and admiration. Due to their special characteristics and meanings, these flowers are usually given to mothers on Mother’s Day. They can also be given on special occasions such as anniversaries, weddings, and birthdays.

7. Lilacs

Lilacs are another beautiful flower that helps you win the heart of your favourite woman.

These small and pretty flowers have round-shaped petals that look like a four-leaf clover, which is generally associated with luck and happiness. Every lilac flower colour has different meanings. For example, white lilacs represent purity and innocence. But purple lilacs are associated with spirituality.

Overall, these gorgeous flowers help express naivety and innocence. When you give flowers to a woman, it means you are wishing them a life full of fun, peace, and happiness.

8. Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are another flower that every woman loves to receive. These dazzling flowers have small petals that look sophisticated and elegant. The flowers come in various stunning colours, such as blue, pink, and red. They also bloom in the summer and have large, fluffy stalks that further make them an exceptional choice for every woman.

The flowers are associated with understanding, love, and gratitude. They persuade your lady that you miss her and wish to be with her all the time!

9. Daffodils

Daffodils are probably the first flowers that we see in springtime. They have long stalks of star-shaped petals, and their yellow leaves bloom fully during summer.

These flowers symbolize innocence, rebirth, and eternal life. When you give daffodils to your girl, it means you want a long-lasting relationship and will be there for her during hard times.

10. Orchids

Nothing beats the beauty of orchids, as they are the most exotic and elegant flowers. These flowers are available in a range of colors and shapes. You can even choose the smallest one, measured in millimeters, or the huge flowers that are more than two meters in height.

These flowers are very rare. When you give them to a woman, it conveys a message that you truly value this relationship.

