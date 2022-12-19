Summer’s the time for long BBQs, family get-togethers, and plenty of coffee catch-ups. So there’s not a minute to waste worrying about what to wear. One of Australia’s favourite brands, Sussan, is helping us keep it simple and always looking our best. The focus is on natural fabrics and easy-to-wear shapes in trendy summer colours. Stick with Sussan, and you’ll always have something perfect to wear.

Hot, heavy clothes are the last thing anyone wants when enjoying the sunshine. While the sun’s bright, lightweight pieces that feel as cool as an ocean breeze are in. And clothes that leave us feeling sticky and itchy are out. Linen’s the answer.

Sussan’s got your summer outfits sorted. Easy-wear dresses, go-to linen shirts, and linen pants will keep you fresh and cool in the warmer months. Here are the top 5 summer must-haves that’ll keep you looking stylish without any fuss.

Linen Shirts

Everyday dressing’s now made easy with the new linen shirts from Sussan. Look smart and put-together without trying too hard in these latest must-haves. Pops of colour and brightness is what Summer’s all about, and these tops come in the trendiest shades of the season. You can’t go wrong with vibrant green, red, blue and classic white that will liven up any look. The breathable linen fabric will keep you fresh and cool while on the go. Throw them on over denim shorts, casual chinos or matching linen shorts. You’ll be out the door looking fabulous in a flash.

Linen Dresses

You can’t beat a fuss-free, lightweight linen dress when the temperatures start rising. Your skin will feel breezy and fresh with the soft natural fabric. Looking for effortless elegance? Slip on a linen halter dress, and off you go. Or try Sussan’s reinvention of a modern classic, the linen shirt dress that you’ll be wearing on rotation. You could even wear it over your swimsuits for a super-chic cover-up that takes you from sand to café without an outfit change.

Linen Pants

Look effortlessly stylish in your day-to-day with linen pants. Wide leg options, tapered at the ankles, are the trendiest moment right now. Plus, they’re flattering on everyone and look stunning, teamed with sandals or your favourite flats. You’ll love wearing their relaxed fit again and again. Dress them up with a belt and pick look at me colours like navy blue, fuchsia pink or earthy brown. These are the linens you’ll want to be seen in all Summer long.

Linen Skirts

Floaty and graceful, Sussan’s A-line linen skirt will be the new favourite in your collection. The midi length will add a touch of classiness to your every day. Simply slip it on and feel confident wherever you need to go. Super-versatile you can dress it up or down with sandals or a fitted tee.

Linen Loungewear

Looking for the perfect loungewear while relaxing at home? Unwind in style with Sussan’s soft and breathable new releases. Matching linen sets are the easiest way to look put together. Rock them on a self-care day at home or wear them out and about without a care in the world. This season, you’ll be living in the soft pink or teal linen chemise dress that balances elegance with comfort.