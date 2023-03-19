Trending: Vegan Bags in 2023

Ready to update your handbag in 2023? If you’re hoping to mix and match your style this year, but don’t want to blow your life savings on a new bag, have you thought about switching to a vegan or faux leather handbag? Keep reading to find out why vegan bags are a good purchase in 2023.

What are vegan bags?

Vegan bags are made without any animal-derived materials. So forget any leather, fur, silk, wool, and other materials that come from animals. Instead, vegan handbags are made from synthetic or plant-based materials, like faux leather, cork, hemp, and even recycled materials.

Whilst vegan handbags are obviously popular with vegans, they’re also a great choice for people who are concerned about animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. These handbags are often made with eco-friendly materials and production methods, which makes them a more ethical and sustainable choice than traditional leather handbags.

Why choose a vegan handbag?

There are several reasons why someone might choose a vegan handbag. Here are a few:

Ethical reasons: For many people, using animal products is simply not acceptable because they believe it is wrong to exploit and harm animals for human use. By choosing a vegan handbag, they can avoid contributing to the suffering of animals.

Environmental reasons: The production of leather requires a lot of resources, including land, water, and energy. It also generates a significant amount of pollution and waste. Vegan handbags, on the other hand, can be made from eco-friendly materials, such as recycled plastic bottles, cork, or hemp, which have a smaller environmental impact.

Health reasons: Some people may have allergies or skin sensitivities to leather or other animal-derived materials. Vegan handbags can offer a hypoallergenic alternative that is free from animal products.

Fashion reasons: Vegan handbags come in a variety of styles, colors, and designs, making them a fashionable and trendy choice. They can be just as stylish as traditional leather handbags, but without the ethical concerns.

Overall, choosing a vegan handbag is a personal choice that can align with one’s values and beliefs. It can also be a way to make a positive impact on the environment and support ethical and sustainable fashion.

Features to look for?

When shopping for a vegan handbag, make sure to think about the following factors:

Material: The material used to make the vegan handbag is important. Look for high-quality, durable, and eco-friendly materials like faux leather, cork, or recycled materials. Consider the texture and feel of the material to ensure that it meets your needs and preferences.

Design: Choose a design that suits your lifestyle and needs. Think about the size, shape, and number of compartments that you need to carry your essentials. Consider whether you want a crossbody bag, a shoulder bag, a backpack, or a tote bag.

Hardware: Look for high-quality hardware like zippers, clasps, and buckles that are sturdy and durable. Ensure that they are easy to open and close and that they complement the design of the bag.

Brand: Choose a reputable brand that is known for its high-quality vegan products.

5 Best Vegan Bags in 2023

Pink handbags

Pink is the colour of the year for 2023 so it makes sense to combine your vegan handbag choice with such a trending shade. Opt for pastel pink if you're looking for something for spring/summer, or a hot, bold, vibrant pink for anytime use if you want to make a real statement. Ruby Top Handle Bag from Olga Berg

The Ruby Top Handle is the perfect piece to complement your day to night or Races outfit. Carry this compact top handle in the crook of your arm or use the shoulder chain to free up those hands. This handle bag holds a smartphone. Quartz Oval Clutch from Olga Berg

An ideal evening bag, is gorgeous clutch has a rose quartz print overlaid on the surface with a magnetic bunny ear closure. It's the perfect size to fit event essentials including a large smart phone. This clutch includes a removable shoulder chain for those "hands free" moments! Caylee Wood Bead Handle Bag from Olga Berg

The sweetest spring picnic bag or little purse for the office.It features a smooth wooden bead top handle which contrasts beautifully with the structured pink pastel body. Maddie Clutch from Olga Berg

Ideal for wedding season, the Maddie Clutch is ultra elegant and understated. It’s a really timeless purse that’ll go with just about any evening look. Featuring a metallic textured vegan leather outer with a metal bar trim and a roomy interior for all of your event essentials.

Inspired to shop for a vegan handbag? Make an environmentally conscious decision or a stylistic one and discover a whole world of fabulous vegan handbags today.