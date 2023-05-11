What makes natural skin care brands affordable in Australia?

If you are after affordable skin care brands that offer quality products without breaking your budget, the price tag is not the only measure. There are many natural skincare brands in Australia that claim to be natural, organic, or vegan, but how do you know which ones are worth your money?

Firstly, what makes a product ‘natural’? It seems the criteria used by brands is that the ingredients were once a plant. But if truth be told, the original coconut oil or palm oil is now an ingredient named Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride or Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-3, and after complex chemical processes they no longer contain any properties of the original plant!

One thing to watch out for with natural skin care is greenwashing, which is when a brand uses misleading marketing to make their products seem more eco-friendly than they really are. For example, some brands might use terms like “natural”, “botanical”, or “plant-based” on the labels on the front, but still include synthetic fragrances, preservatives, and other ingredients that can irritate or harm your skin. So you may think you are buying a natural skin care product that is good for you because it is made from safe, nature-based ingredients, but often it is not truthful labelling. Always turn the product over and look at the back and all the ingredients.

Another problem is that some brands use water as their main ingredient, which means their products are diluted and not concentrated. Water can make your skin feel hydrated temporarily, but it can also evaporate quickly and leave your skin dry and tight. Water can also dilute the effectiveness of other active ingredients in the product, making them less potent and beneficial for your skin.

So how do you find affordable natural skin care brands in Australia that are truly natural and effective? Here are some tips and recommendations to help you out.

Look for simple and recognisable ingredients

One way to avoid green washing and diluted products is to look for simple ingredients you recognise that are proven to work for your skin type and concerns. For example, face oils are a great option for moisturising your skin without fillers or additives. Face oils can also help balance your skin’s oil production, reduce inflammation, and improve your skin’s texture.

Some of the best face oils to look for are jojoba oil, rosehip oil, argan oil, squalane oil, and marula oil. These oils are rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.

Another example of simple and pure ingredients are clay masks, which can help detoxify and purify your skin by drawing out impurities, excess oil, and dead skin cells. Clay masks can also help tighten your pores, reduce breakouts, and brighten your complexion.

Some of the best clay masks to look for are pink clay, green clay, bentonite clay, and kaolin clay. You can use them alone or mix them with other ingredients like essential oils, honey, yogurt, or apple cider vinegar to enhance their effects.

Make your own products

Another way to make skin care more affordable is to make your own products using natural ingredients that you can easily find at home or at a local health store. Making your own products means you can customise them according to your needs. You can also control the amount and quality of the ingredients you use, avoiding any unnecessary or harmful additives.

Some of the easiest products to make at home are cleansers, toners, moisturisers, scrubs, masks, and lip balms. You can use ingredients like coconut oil, olive oil, shea butter, beeswax, witch hazel, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda, sugar, salt, coffee grounds, and oatmeal.

There are many DIY recipes and tutorials online that can guide you on how to make your own products.

Shop around for affordable brands

If you prefer to buy ready-made natural skin care products instead of making your own there are still some affordable brands in Australia that offer natural and effective skin care products without compromising on quality. Here are some of the best affordable skin care brands in Australia that you need to know about:

1. Biome Be.UNITY: This brand is Australia’s number one toxin free, ethical and eco store that offers a range of natural skin care, body care and hair care products. Biome also has its own premium skin care line called Be.UNITY, which is made from responsibly sourced close to nature ingredients. Plus, with some items, you can refill in store! Be.UNITY products are free from synthetics, fillers, and palm oil, and come in minimalist and refillable packaging. Some of their best-selling products are their face oils, clay masks, and bamboo cotton buds.

2. Noosa Basics: This brand is a family-owned and operated company based in Noosa, Queensland. They specialise in creating natural and organic personal care products that are handcrafted in small batches using only the finest ingredients. Noosa Basics products are vegan, cruelty-free, palm oil free, and biodegradable. Some of their popular products are their deodorants, lip balms, shampoos, and conditioners.

3. Ethique: is an affordable skin care brand that offers a range of solid beauty bars that are plastic-free, vegan, and made from naturally-derived ingredients. Ethique’s products are concentrated, which means they last longer and use less water and packaging than liquid products. Ethique’s products are also cruelty-free, palm oil free, and biodegradable. Ethique products include solid shampoos, conditioners, face cleansers, body washes and deodorants.

These are just some of the affordable skin care brands in Australia that you can try if you want to switch to a more natural and less costly skin care routine. Remember to always read the labels carefully and do a patch test before using any new product on your skin.