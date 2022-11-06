What To Do When You Can’t Afford Dental Implants

Dental implants are a great way to restore your smile after losing natural teeth, but they can be expensive.

The average cost of a single dental implant is $3,000, and the price goes up if you need multiple implants or additional procedures.

If you’re considering dental implants but can’t afford the upfront cost, don’t worry—there are still options available to you.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when exploring your choices.

Talk to Your Insurance Provider

Depending on your insurance plan coverage, you may be able to get some help with the cost of dental implant treatment.

Many insurance companies will at least partially cover the cost of implant surgery if it’s considered medically necessary. Even if your insurance doesn’t cover implants, they may cover related procedures, such as tooth extractions, bone grafts, or treatment for gum disease.

It’s always worth checking with your dental plan provider to see what your options are.

Consider Getting Implants Abroad

If cost is a major concern, another option to consider is getting dental implants abroad.

In countries like Mexico and Thailand, the average cost of an implant is around $1,000—a fraction of what it would cost in the US.

Of course, there are downsides to this option—namely, that you’ll have to travel for the procedure and may need to stay in the country for several weeks while healing. However, it’s something to keep in mind if you’re determined to get implants but can’t afford them at home.

See if You Qualify for Financial Assistance

Many organizations offer financial assistance or discounts for dental care, including dental implants.

The American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation provides grants for those who need assistance paying for implant surgery. Many implant dentists offer financing plans to make implants more affordable.

Several state and federal programs provide dental coverage for low-income adults and children and healthcare financing, so be sure to research and see if you qualify for any of them.

Consider Alternatives

Dentures and bridges are less expensive options that can give you back your smile until you can get implants. Both dental treatment options have pros and cons, so be sure to talk to your dentist about which one is right for you.

Dentures

When most people think of dentures, they imagine an elderly person with a mouth full of false teeth. However, dentures are not just for seniors – they can be an excellent solution for anyone missing one or more teeth.

There are two main types of dentures: complete dentures and partial dentures.

Complete dentures replace all teeth in the upper or lower jaw, while partial dentures fill in the gaps left by one or more missing teeth.

As for the cost of dentures, they are generally much less expensive than dental implants, and they can be made to look very natural. However, they do require some special care, and they can sometimes slip out of place.

Dentures are an excellent option for anyone looking for an affordable way to improve their smile.

Bridges

Bridges are a great alternative to dental implants, especially for people who are not candidates for implants or cannot afford them.

Bridges can be made from porcelain, zirconium, or ceramics. They are usually less expensive than implants, and they can be completed in one or two visits to the dentist.

However, bridges require that healthy teeth be anchored to them, which may eventually need to be replaced. Bridges may also feel less natural than implants.

Save up

This is probably the most obvious solution if you don’t have enough money for upfront payment, but it’s also the most difficult.

If you’re currently without dental insurance, start budgeting for implants by setting aside money each month into a dedicated savings account. It may take a while to save up enough for the procedure, but it will be worth it in the end.

Final Thoughts

Dental implants can be a great way to replace missing teeth, but they’re also very expensive.

If you find yourself in need of implants but unable to afford them, don’t despair! There are several options available that can help make implants more affordable, including insurance, choosing less expensive alternatives, and financing.

Talk to your dentist about which option is right for you, and get on the path to enjoying a full set of healthy teeth again.