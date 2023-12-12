In a world where we’ve landed rovers on Mars and developed advanced AI technologies, one might ask: Where are we in equality today? This simple yet profound question strikes a chord with millions globally. Today, we explore the timeless yet elusive concept of equality—a notion as ancient as civilization itself—and any updates since we last talked about it in March during International Women’s Day.

What improvements have happened, and what are the future plans? Let’s understand the challenges and progress in Australia’s journey towards equality and identify the obstacles. As we navigate through the maze of equality, we’ll explore where it should start and end and assess whether we are genuinely as fair as we think or if it’s just something we’re used to saying. Let’s discover the truth together.

Equality Progress on the Global Stage

It is common knowledge that justice and equality are global concerns rather than limited to a particular location, like Australia. Various nations, politicians, and non-governmental organizations are developing strategies to promote more equality. To end the unfair and brutal treatment of women, laws are being created and enforced. Supporting initiatives that promote gender equality, guarantee universal access to quality healthcare, and promote equitable economic growth is crucial. A huge improvement can also be seen if we can add more women to leadership positions and empower everyone with technology, which are all or some of the issues that advocates for equality are now focusing on.

UN Women is working hand in hand with UN DESA to help fight inequality in the world. A recent report from the UN DESA show a comprehensive review of the status of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are strategies that they address to reduce inequality. But unfortunately, the report indicates that achieving gender equality by the target year of 2030 is increasingly elusive. If these persist and we keep failing every year, then there will still be around 340 million women and girls who will still be living in extreme poverty by 2030, and nearly one in four will experience moderate or severe food insecurity. The report underscores the urgency of this situation and the need for intensified efforts and innovative solutions to bridge the gap and make substantial progress toward true global gender equality.

Australia’s Progress and Challenges in Equality

In Australia, strides have been made to address workplace disparities and challenge ingrained gender stereotypes. Legislative measures, educational initiatives, and economic empowerment programs are shaping a more equitable society. Yet, challenges persist—gender-based violence, wage gaps, and underrepresentation in leadership roles cast shadows on the path forward. Navigating the labyrinth of equality demands a commitment to building bridges, not walls.

The recent signing of an agreement between Australia and the Lao government underlines the two countries’ commitment to advancing and defending human rights in Laos through the Australia-Lao PDR Human Rights Technical Cooperation Program (HRTCP). This is a welcome step. This partnership is in line with equality ideals, guaranteeing that every individual has an equal chance at a better life.

Building Bridges to Remove the Gap, Not Walls

Last month, Victoria’s Commission for Gender Equality in the Public Sector unveiled its report, “Intersectionality at Work: Building a Baseline on Compounded Gender Inequality in the Victorian Public Sector.” The findings disclosed alarming data on pay gaps and workplace discrimination.

The research emphasizes the harsh truth that women experience discrimination at work more frequently and are paid less than males, underscoring the pressing need for systemic reform.

To narrow this gap, acknowledging and valuing the diverse range of human experiences and perspectives is crucial. It involves appreciating the amalgamation of varied backgrounds, skills, and identities that make each individual unique, fostering an environment where every voice is acknowledged and honoured.

Final Thoughts

The quest for equality shows progress but also enduring challenges, emphasizing the ongoing need for collective action. Despite global efforts, inequality persists. We can each contribute to promoting equality in our daily lives by embracing inclusivity and advocating for change, and with our united efforts, we can make a significant difference on the path to a more equal society.