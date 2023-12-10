Imagine the situation: you have gathered your friends to watch rugby on your brand new TV set, but you realise that the angle is wrong. John can’t watch from his position, so he cranes his neck. Tom’s huge head, the subject of several inside jokes, blocks several people’s view.

This is just one of the ways in which a good idea, such as a TV bracket, can turn bad when it doesn’t 100% fulfil its purpose.

Another one is space’s crucial role in modern homes, for which a hidden drop down TV mount from Maior makes a world of difference. In a nutshell, we can say that motorised TV mounts tend to be better than static ones, but let’s see why.

Adaptability to different viewing angles

One of the primary and most obvious advantages of a motorised TV bracket is the ability to make the screen visible from different angles. This is ideal for a multifunctional room, such as a dining/living room, where you want to watch TV while sitting at the table or on the sofa.

Moreover, thanks to the adjustable height, you will not have any problems such as those mentioned before. Raising the TV in the presence of guests is a good idea to allow everyone to enjoy the viewing. Likewise, you can lower it for a more intimate setting with a few people.

Space Optimisation

If you are renovating your home, you should consider a motorised TV mount. Indeed, static TV stands can be limiting when it comes to optimising space.

Even if you no longer need a cabinet on which to place the TV screen, you still occupy a large portion of the wall with a static solution. With a motorised solution, you can simply hide the screen when it is not in use. In this way, you will have more space for other things and keep the TV safe.

An integral part of the furniture

TV mounts are not only practical, but can also be considered a flexible decorative element, especially in the motorised version. With so many decorative ideas that can be realised in one’s living space, every available inch is crucial.

By using this type of support, it is possible to hide the TV set, thus making part of the decoration visible. Conversely, these devices can add sophistication and a modern atmosphere to any room, so highlighting them can be great.

Comfort

Motorised TV mounts do not require physical work to control them, as they come with a remote control or even a phone app that allows you to set them up as you wish. This is very useful for those with large screens.

Depending on the support, they can also be integrated with other smart home systems, adding a futuristic touch and making them part of a more holistic experience in the home.

It is also more precise than doing it by hand, so you can experiment more to find the right setting for each situation effortlessly.

Conclusion

Static TV stands are a great way to enhance your viewing experience, but motorised stands take the concept to the next level. They blend functionality, aesthetics and unparalleled customisation to make your TV watching more satisfying than ever.