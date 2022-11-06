Why more and more women are entering the world of online casinos

The online gambling industry is worth billions of dollars, and millions of people worldwide play at online casinos and place wagers at sportsbooks daily. But did you know that until recently, this was mainly a male-dominated industry?

Traditionally, gambling and the use of online casinos was largely a male thing. You wouldn’t see many women playing at online casinos, or indeed gambling on sporting events. In recent years, this has changed, however, and we are seeing many more women accessing the world of online casinos and sportsbooks. But why is this phenomenon happening? We take a look at the reasons below.

Online casinos have better security and user protection

Firstly, platforms such as Neon Vegas Casino NZ have far better technology and systems in place than ever before. Historically, these online casinos were seen as unsafe and potentially vulnerable to hackers and fraudsters.

This is generally not the case anymore. Most online casinos use HTTPS and SSL encryption as standard. This greatly improves the security of data transfers and vastly reduces the likelihood that your personal information is compromised.

This improvement in security means that many women who had reservations about using online casinos now have no need for concern. While stereotypes like this are to be avoided, it is generally seen that women have a more cautious and grounded approach to money and security than men.

The platforms are more accessible via smartphones and tablets

Developments in technology make online casinos more accessible than ever. Historically, people would play games and bet on sportsbooks via their desktop computers or laptops. This meant that not everyone had access and thus naturally fewer women could play at online casinos.

Today, most people play on these platforms using their smartphones and tablets. Desktop computers and laptops are becoming a thing of the past for this type of application, and Android and iOS apps are taking their place.

Add to this the fact that nearly everyone has a smartphone and it is easy to see that women have far more access to online casinos than ever before.

Wider variety of social casino games

The range of games that online casinos offer has improved drastically in recent years. Traditionally, these platforms had online slots and common table games such as blackjack and roulette. These may not have always appealed to women.

Now, however, platforms have much more choice, including popular social games like bingo and keno. These types of games are much more likely to appeal to women. Additionally, there are entire online casinos dedicated to games such as bingo, which does attract a predominantly female audience.

This means that women can easily find games they can enjoy, rather than being limited to games like poker, which may not appeal to them.

Traditional stigmas are being broken

Everywhere we look, traditional stigmas associated with men and women are being broken. Although there is still plenty of room for further progress, women have much greater equality today, and in most cases, can do anything they want without fear.

Historically, it may have been frowned upon that women wanted to play some games at an online casino. That simply isn’t the case any longer. Typical gender roles are being eradicated, as are traditional gender stereotypes.

We live in a much more open world where anyone can do anything, and this naturally means that more women are registering at online casinos. They don’t have to worry about being slighted for gambling online or simply trying to have some fun at an online casino.

The gender pay gap is lessening, giving women more free money

Lastly, we live in a world now where people generally have more disposable income. People enjoy a better quality of life in most instances and can therefore afford to spend a little at online casinos. In addition, the disparity between men’s and women’s wages, or the gender pay gap, is being steadily eliminated.

In most instances, it is illegal for a company to pay different salaries for the same role for men and women. As a result, men are not typically the only source of income in a household anymore and women have much more spare cash to spend on whatever they want. Combine this with the improved accessibility and security of online casinos, and we can start to understand why more women are playing.

As you can see, there are many changes, both in technology and culture, that are contributing towards this shift in the industry. Traditional notions and stigmas relating to what men and women can and cannot do are virtually non-existent today. Additionally, online casinos in general are far more accessible and better promoted than they have ever been, which makes them visible to everyone.