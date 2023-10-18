It’s a familiar story and one you’re probably familiar with. You’re in a nice restaurant and have finally chosen one of the delicious-sounding meals. The waiter nods and smiles at your choice, then asks if you would like wine with that.

Unless you’re a wine connoisseur, you will probably panic and choose the name you recognize, or perhaps the one that says it goes well with your dish. All the while, you’ll be wondering what the waiter is thinking of your choice.

The good news is that this isn’t the only option. You may be surprised at how easy it is to pair wine and food once you understand how to.

Before you know it, you’ll be looking to buy red wine online and host your own dinner party!

The Basics Of Choosing The Right Wine

There are several key facts you should know. These will serve you well in any situation when you need to choose a wine.

Of course, there is always room for personal preference!

Always choose a wine that is more acidic than the food.

At the same time, the wine should be sweeter than the food! These two elements combined will ensure you maximize the flavour of your food and the wine.

Consider the intensity

The best option when choosing wine is to go with something that has a similar intensity to the food. If you’re concerned about how to calculate the intensity of the wine then simply look at its colour. The darker the colour the more intense the flavor of the wine.

It’s worth noting red wines are best with strong-flavoured meats, such as red meat. White wines tend to pair better with less-intense meats, such as white meats.

Match a wine with a sauce

If you’re serving food in a sauce then consider the flavour intensity of the sauce and match your wine to this. A sauce always compliments the meat!

Understand congruent pairs

Red wine with food generally creates a congruent pair. White wine, sparkling, and even rose are more likely to create a contrasting pair with food.

A congruent pairing simply means the food and the wine share a lot of ingredients. They work together to amplify the taste.

Wine Pairing Examples

If you need a little extra help then try the following pairings.

A stunning Tempranillo, harvested from NSW and full of flavour after being matured in American and French Oak barrels. It’s perfect with paella and other Spanish dishes.

Try the Indenture Cabernet Sauvignon with a beef steak or beef brisket. The Cabernet Sauvignon is likely to have minty overtones which are enhanced by the meat.

If you’re looking forward to a nice pizza or pasta dish then pair it with a light but smooth red. The Sangiovese is an excellent option.

The Indenture Shiraz is worth considering. It has a rich flavour, full of pepper and spice. That makes it the perfect companion for grilled or barbecued beef.

Summing Up

Don’t forget, these are wine-selecting guidelines. Everyone appreciates different flavours and tastes. It’s advisable to start with the above examples and guide.

Then when you have a little confidence in choosing, start experimenting with your own choices. It can be a fun and surprisingly rewarding experience.