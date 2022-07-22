4 Famous Female Renaissance Models That Still Mystify Us Today

Lisa del Giocondo

The Renaissance was a time of rebirth in Europe, where classical art and thought were rediscovered. Painting and sculpting became prominent mediums used all over the world. This period in history is also marked by great advances in the fields of science, mathematics, and philosophy. It was also a time when some of the most famous female models emerged. These women were not only beautiful, but they were also highly intelligent and accomplished. In this article, we will take a look at four of these amazing women and learn more about their lives and work.

Most famously known as the Mona Lisa, Giocondo was a member of the Florentine upper class. She married a wealthy silk merchant named Francesco del Giocondo and bore him six children.

Despite her status as a mother and wife, Lisa also found time to sit for Leonardo da Vinci’s, Isleworth Mona Lisa. This version of the Mona Lisa is the earlier version of the painting that would go on to be a model for the second Mona Lisa painting, currently displayed in the Louvre.

Caterina Sforza

In addition to both portraits of the Mona Lisa, da Vinci also painted a portrait of another famous Italian woman: Caterina Sforza. Sforza was born into a noble family and married at a young age. She quickly became known for her beauty, intelligence, and strength.

After her husband was assassinated, Sforza took control of his domains and defended them against invaders. She even fought in battle herself. Caterina’s story is one of courage and determination, and she remains an inspiration to women today.

Simonetta Vespucci

Vespucci was another famous Italian woman of the Renaissance. She was born into a wealthy family and married at a young age. Simonetta was known for her exceptional beauty, and she became the muse of many artists, including Botticelli. Most notably she modeled for the painting “Birth of Venus” and was the inspiration for many other artworks.

Unfortunately, Simonetta died at the age of 22, but her legacy as one of the most gorgeous women in history lives on. Her story is one of tragedy, but also of great beauty.

Ginevra Benci

Benci was a Florentine noblewoman who was also painted by da Vinci. She was married to a wealthy banker named Luigi di Bernardo Niccolini. Ginevra was known for her beauty, but also for her intelligence and learning. She was an accomplished musician and spoke several languages.

She used her talents to make a difference in the world. Making an active difference daily, she used to help advise her husband on important matters.

Other Renaissance Artists

Leonardo da Vinci was not the only artist who painted famous women of the Renaissance, as seen in the Isleworth Mona Lisa. Titian, Raphael, and Michelangelo all created works that featured beautiful and accomplished women. These artists helped to create a new standard of beauty, one that is still revered today.

Michelangelo Portraits

Pope Julius II’s daughter Giulia Farnese

Laura Battiferri, the wife of a Florentine doctor.

Raphael’s Portraits

Pope Julius II’s niece Laura Dianti and the

Maddalena Strozzi, a young noblewoman

Titian’s Portraits

Emperor Charles V’s sister Margaret of Parma and

Isabella d’Este, a powerful Renaissance patron.

Final Thoughts

Renaissance art is characterized by its realism, and this is especially true of portraits. During the Renaissance, artists began to paint their subjects as they really looked, rather than idealizing them. This resulted in some truly stunning works of art. These paintings show us the beauty and strength of the women of the Renaissance, and they continue to inspire us today.