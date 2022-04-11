5 Décor Accessories That Will Elevate Any Space

A stylish home isn’t just a collection of nice pieces of furniture. It’s actually the combination of furniture, décor and ambience that create inviting, comfortable and personality-filled rooms that communicate who you are. Whether you are going for a bohemian style, or you’re more of a minimalist, a lot of what’s going to elevate a space is going to be the décor pieces that you choose.

Your furniture will need something to pair it with and group it with to create the mood and vibe you want. When you’re decorating, you might find that a specific corner or area of your home just looks too plain and drab, and in that case, injecting that space with some accessories to bring it to life is the best course of action.

If you’re wondering what décor accessories will always be winners, here are a few ideas.

Large Scale Textured Artwork

There’s something about an empty wall that makes a space look more basic and lacking in character, but the fix is quite easy. There are many types of artwork that you can introduce to your space, but what do you choose when you don’t want something that doesn’t take attention away from your beautiful furniture pieces?

Abstract paintings work best in this scenario. They add something to the wall, without becoming an overwhelming focal point. A piece of textured art enhances an empty wall in a way that fits seamlessly with whatever décor style you have.

One of the most popular trends right now is textured abstract wall art on a large canvas. It’s something that you can make yourself with paint colours that match the palette of your room. If you don’t want to go the DIY route, you can snap up one of these gorgeous works of art from retailers like bouclair.com.

An Indoor Tree

There’s a reason why we keep seeing a ton of gorgeous rooms with indoor olive or fiddle leaf fig trees all over Pinterest. It’s because it makes any room look well-decorated, and if you have a corner that looks a little bit bare, this would be the perfect way to make it look a lot better.

Whether you go with a faux tree or get the real deal, it’s an incredible piece and if you get a very beautiful pot to go with it, you’ll make your home look extremely chic. Indoor trees will always be a classy addition to whatever space you put it in and it’s something that will never really go out of style.

Coffee Table Books

Books are an awesome addition to your home, and when they look pretty enough to display, even better! Whether you want to bring some character to a shelf, an end table or a coffee table, a good coffee table book looks good, serves as a great conversation starter when you have visitors and allows you to style a space like the professionals do.

Decorative Trays

A tray might seem like a basic accessory, but when you find it in the right style and the right look, it can make any space look so much better. A nice decorative tray allows you to group multiple things together so that things look more neat and organized, and you can use it in so many different settings like kitchen countertop or for pooling products and accessories together on your bathroom vanity. Don’t underestimate that effect that one small piece of decor can have on a bare corner.

Mirrors

If there’s a décor accessory that you can never go wrong with, it’s a mirror. Mirrors enhance just about any corner or wall in a home, whether you get one that’s placed on a console table, or a freestanding wall-leaning one.

If you live in a small space, a mirror will make the space look bigger, and if you want to draw more attention to a certain piece of decor, you can place a mirror there. What’s great about mirrors is that they come in different styles and shapes so you can find one that really goes with the exact vibe you’re going for, from ornate to industrial, there’s a perfect mirror for you.

Decorating your home can be a really fun experience where you take a space from plain and bland to chic and stylish. Adding decor accessories is a lot more fun because you get to really showcase your personality with what you place inside the space. Whether you choose a mirror, some coffee table books or a piece of art, don’t be afraid to express yourself.

