5 Looks To Take You From The Office To The Weekend

As women, we have to juggle many different roles, and our busy lives leave little time for thinking about fashion. So effortless clothes that give us plenty of wear and make us feel stylish wherever we need to go are always a winner. Suzanne Grae delivers maximum value with versatile fashions that you can wear every day and look fabulous. Or easily dress up for the office and special events. These are the styles you’ll be wearing on rotation all year long, whatever the occasion.

Chic Fitted Long Sleeve Top

Grae’s mock neck tee might become the most versatile item in your wardrobe. Its long sleeves and fitted design looks good on every woman and makes it the perfect layering go-to. Available in a wide variety of on-trend colours from pale blue, pale pink, navy and sage, you can brighten up your winter looks quickly and never trade on comfort and style. Try it all on its own for the office, or throw over a blazer or coat for a smart casual look. Or style it with your favourite denim jeans for a weekend of fun. With Grae’s tops starting from only $19.95, your purchase will go a long way. You’ll get so many different outfits all with one shirt and put a smile on your face when you see the price tag.

Budget-Friendly Knits

Luxurious knitwear is always stylish and doubles as a super-cozy fashion choice for the chilly months. A knitted jumper is the simplest thing to throw on over jeans or slacks and tackle a busy day with a little extra chic and confidence. Or smarten it up for work with a collared shirt underneath and feel good while also looking fashionable. Knitwear can sometimes be pricey, but with Grae’s knits starting from just $39.95, investing in trendy, quality knitwear can be affordable for every woman. And you’ll be wearing yours on repeat for years to come.

The Comfiest Blazer Ever

An elegant blazer is a staple item of every woman’s work wardrobe. Grae’s textured blazer works extra hard with its super-soft, lightweight design that can do it all. It will have you sorted for the office, the weekend and everything in-between! Coming in trendy cream or always chic black, you can pair it over denim jeans and an ankle boot, and you’re all set for lunch with the ladies or a family get-together. Or dress it up with a shirt and smart trousers and impress at the office. It creates a flattering silhouette and adds chic to any look you’ll wear.

Your Go-To Pant

Grae’s stretch pants are a straight-leg style with just enough stretchiness in the fabric to fit perfectly to the body and look good on every woman. Available in sizes 6-24, so every woman can embrace and enjoy the chic look that won’t go out of style. The elasticated pull-on waist will make it a super-comfy choice for your everyday and gives you plenty of room to run around effortlessly wherever you need to go. Pair yours with a loafer or sneaker for a stylish casual look. Or dress it up with boots or heels and look fabulous for work.

The Versatile Feminine Blouse

A floaty, feminine blouse is easy to wear and is the perfect choice for any weekend adventures, dinners or strolls out in nature. Whether you throw it over your comfiest pair of jeans or whatever else you have on hand in your wardrobe, you’ll be looking and feeling good. Grae’s blouses come in a wide variety of on-trend prints and styles to suit every woman and every budget. Dress up a floral printed peasant blouse for the business world by throwing over a jacket, smart trousers, and heels. Wherever you’re going, you’ll be guaranteed to look chic.