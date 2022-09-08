5 Reasons To Choose An Antique Engagement Ring

Getting engaged is a milestone in every woman’s life and for many, the idea of an antique diamond ring is very appealing. Fine antiques have long been sought after and over the past decade, there has been a trend towards vintage and antique styles.

When looking to acquire a diamond engagement ring, here are a few reasons to choose an antique.

Fine Craftmanship

Skilled jewellers have, over the centuries, produced stunning diamond engagement rings. Visit your local antique dealer and you will find that they have an extensive catalogue of vintage diamond engagement rings for sale, all at affordable prices. If a piece of jewellery still looks good after 200 years, then it is going to be around for a long time.

Sound Investment

When you acquire an antique diamond engagement ring, you also have an asset that appreciates over time. Antiques do appreciate in value, providing they are kept in good condition. You can ask any antique dealer for an appraisal. Generally speaking, antique jewellery prices do keep pace with inflation, not that you would ever consider selling such an item.

Romantic History

The imagination can work overtime if you start thinking about what an Edwardian diamond ring has witnessed! While the antique dealer might know something about the history of the ring, just knowing the date is enough to get your imagination going. The ring may have been a family heirloom that was handed down from generation to generation, which is a very appealing scenario.

Style & Elegance

Modern styles are not always the way to go and when looking for antique jewellery, search online for leading antique dealers and view a wide range of fine antique engagement rings. When you find the perfect piece, a secure online payment is all it takes to have the ring sent to you via special courier. Art Deco is very trendy at present and there are some stunning Art Deco diamond engagement rings to be found at an online antique dealer’s website. You might be looking for something unusual, while diamonds might not be on the menu, in which case, you will find engagement rings with a variety of gemstones.

Unique Symbol Of The Relationship

An antique diamond engagement ring is the perfect symbol for your eternal relationship. Search online for a reputable antique dealer and browse their extensive catalogue. All styles are represented, with classic Victorian, Edwardian and Georgian diamond engagement rings and when you find the perfect ring, you can arrange for a private viewing. It is likely that the dealer has a lot of information about the ring’s history, which is always nice to know.

If you are looking for the perfect antique diamond engagement ring, start by looking at the websites of leading antique dealers, where you will find a great selection of genuine antiques, all at fair prices. It doesn’t matter what period or style you prefer; you will find just what you’re looking for when you contact an established antique dealer that focuses on jewellery.