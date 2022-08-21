5 Things Australia Recognizes as Proof of a De Facto Relationship

There are certain situations where you need to prove that the relationship you are in is genuine. This could be when you are a permanent Australian resident and you want your partner to come to the country to make a new life together as a couple.

When it comes to matrimonial matters it is always a good idea to seek professional legal guidance. One way of doing this would be to find family law experts in Melbourne, for instance.

One of the topics of discussion could well be your need to prove to the Australian authorities that your relationship is entirely genuine. In other words, you are in what is classed as a De Facto relationship.

Here are some of the ways that you will be able to satisfy Australian immigration that you are in a De Facto relationship.

Sharing the financial burden

When you consider the high cost of making a visa application you want to provide the best possible proof that your relationship is genuine so that immigration agrees to the application.

One of the best ways of doing that would be to satisfy the criteria of having lived together for a minimum of 12 months. A good move would be to ensure that a tenancy agreement for your property is both names.

Having an official document that shows a financial commitment and confirms you are sharing a home together is one of the best ways to prove your relationship is entirely genuine.

Arranging your finances together

Another good arrangement to have in place would be to open a bank account in joint names.

You don’t have to actually commit all of your money into the one pot. It’s a good idea to keep your savings separate, but if you have a bank account where you pay monthly bills like the rent and household costs that will enhance your De Facto status.

Demonstrate plans for the longer term

If you are fully committed to the relationship and want to demonstrate this in writing another way of doing so would be to make a will together.

Drawing up a will together is a very clear indication of true commitment to a relationship. If you make a will it would be a good move to include evidence of this with your visa application.

If you are in a civil partnership

There is an acceptable situation where you don’t actually have to live together to prove your relationship is genuine.

The other route is when you can show that you are in a civil partnership.

If you are in a same-sex relationship you should be aware that not every Australian state recognizes this status in support of your application.

Making memories is a good way of proving you are a couple

You may be surprised to discover that immigration expects you to provide photographic evidence that you are a genuine couple.

Make sure you take photos of trips and time spent with mutual friends to support your assertion that you are in a De Facto relationship.

If you can tick these important boxes you will be on the way to proving to immigration that your relationship is genuine and it should boost your chances of turning your dreams into concrete plans for a future together.