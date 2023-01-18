5 Things Your Family Should Consider Before Moving

There are many reasons why people choose to move from one place to another. Maybe a family member has found a better job opportunity. Or, perhaps you want to be closer to loved ones that live out of the area, or maybe you just want to start over with a brand new home.

Whatever the reason is, when your household is relocating, there will be many things to consider before the big day. As a matter of fact, moving even the smallest amount of furniture and possessions can take weeks of planning, especially if you are traveling a great distance, such as leaving the state or country.

However, having an idea of what you should do in advance should make things a bit less stressful, so check out this list of five things that your family should consider doing before making the big move:

1. Decide On A Tentative Date

Moving has often been referred to as a logistical nightmare for those involved. Everything must be planned far in advance so everything will work out perfectly for the many parties affected. For example, if you have sold your home already, or if your rental unit must be cleaned and renovated for new lessors, you will need to abide by an already agreed-upon move-out date. That means everything must be packed and the movers will need to be scheduled ahead of time for that day.

Conversely, if you have signed a new lease, or are set to begin a new job, these are hard move-in dates that you must adhere to, also. So, keep these dates in mind when you begin your planning.

2. Declutter Your Current Home

Prior to moving day, and before you pack anything, consider getting rid of clothing and other possessions, such as gadgets and furniture, that you and your family don’t really use anymore. Doing this means that you will have less junk to pack and transport to your new home.

You can also make some money on the side by using online platforms, or having a yard sale, to sell off items you don’t need, such as clothing that your kids no longer fit into, or toys that are no longer age-appropriate. Anything that doesn’t sell can be donated to a charity of your choice, so you will also be doing some good in the world.

3. Set Up Your Utilities Ahead Of Time

After a long day of moving and hustling, you will want to spend the first evening in your new home feeling either warm and cozy, or cool and breezy, depending on what it is doing outside. You will probably want to cook a warm meal, take a shower, enjoy a cup of coffee, and maybe even catch a movie on TV. Well, if you didn’t turn the utilities on in advance of your move-in date, none of these things will be possible. As a matter of fact, your first few days waiting for the utilities could be quite miserable.

4. Set Up Moving Services

It can be burdensome for a family to pack and relocate all their furniture and possessions on their own, and that is why moving companies and other relocating services come in handy. Professional packers can box up everything in your current home, and movers can place them on their own spacious trucks, which they can then drive to your new location on your behalf. That means that you and your loved ones can fly to your destination and not have to worry about the inconveniences of driving across the country to your new digs.

That all said, you are probably wondering about your motor vehicles and how they will get to your new address. Well, there are even car, boat, and motorcycle shippers that will move these larger items, so leave the moving to the pros!

5. Label All Boxes

If you do choose to pack your items for yourselves, and then pass them off to a moving company, remember to label each box and carton clearly before sealing them. You should try to organize each box by room, or by a family member, if possible. If there is a larger room that contains many different items, such as the kitchen, be sure to dedicate a box to each section. For example, have different boxes for plates, silverware, glasses, and small appliances.

Remember, labeling not only allows the unpacking process to go quicker, it also prevents fragile items from being thrown, dropped, or damaged.

It is always best to consider all the possible scenarios, positive and negative, before taking on a complicated challenge like moving. Being prepared may take a bit more time, but it is always worth it in the end. To that end, do more research. Check out this list of five ways to simplify your moving process.

Consider your children, spouse, and other loved ones who are involved in the moving process. Transitions can be difficult when we feel alone, so be sure to include everyone as much as possible. You may just be able to make memories to cherish for years to come during this time of transformation and regeneration for you and your family.