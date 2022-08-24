5 Tips for Keeping Your House Clean With Pets

Sharing your home with pets can work wonders for your mental health, but keeping a house clean with these four-legged friends is a challenge. Most pet owners regularly struggle with unwanted hair, dirt and smell camping in the interiors, droppings, and urine stains on the carpet. However, there are many easy ways to ensure that your pet and home stay fresh and clean. Here are five best tips for keeping your house clean with pets.

1. Keep your pets clean

Depending on your pet’s preference, bath time can be a chore or a charm. Most pets, especially dogs, benefit from a bath once a month, while others may need a bath as frequently as once a week. If your pet has long fur, consider brushing them more frequently than you bathe them. This will help keep your furry friend’s coat clean and distribute natural oils for gleamy, healthy skin. Your dog may also need trimming and de-shedding, depending on the breed. Get a professional dog groomer for a thorough job.

2. Regularly clean their bedding and housing

You should keep up a routine cleaning schedule which may include washing your dog’s or cat’s bedding and cleaning their enclosures. Dirty cages may lead to a smelly home, discomfort for your pet, and accumulation of germs and bacteria that can cause diseases or infections. If you have cat litter, ensure you scoop it at least once or twice a day.

3. Wipe your pet’s paws after being outside

When your pet finishes playing outside, wipe their soiled paws with paws or baby wipes before allowing them back in the house. Set aside a cleaning area in the entryway or backdoor to clean your pet’s paws after a walk. This will help prevent your pet from tracking in dirt or getting muddy paw spots throughout your house. If you don’t fancy wiping your pet every time they enter the house, consider footwear to keep their feet clean and protected while on walks.

4. Use the right air filter in your HVAC system

Your pets are likely to affect your home’s indoor air quality. Pet hair, dander, and other allergens can flake off their body and float through the air, reducing your home’s air quality.

Installing the right air filter in your HVAC system is the best way to bring back indoor air quality. There are furnace filters that are specifically designed for homes with pets. The right air filter will eliminate pet hair and dander from the air and help you breathe clean, fresh air.

5. Invest in a quality vacuum cleaner

Look for a pet-appropriate vacuum cleaner capable of picking up pet hairs and driving away odours. Your vacuum cleaner should have strong suction power and a quality filter and work well on all surfaces without getting clogged easily by excess hair. In addition, it should get into all the hard-to-reach spaces, have tools for use on sofas and upholstery, and be as quiet as possible to reduce stress for your pets.

Endnote

Maintaining a clean home when sharing it with furry friends may feel like a never-ending task. However, keeping your house clean with pets can become simple and efficient if you streamline your cleaning schedule and keep on top of some common culprits.