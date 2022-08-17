Australia has been a leader in emissions reduction initiatives for many years. In this article, we will discuss five of the most successful methods that Australia has used to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. These methods include energy efficiency, renewable energy, carbon capture and storage, land sector management, and waste management.

What is Climate Change?

Climate change enthusiasts like Vikki Nicolai, La Crosse, WI, USA resident, know the long-term temperature alteration and typical weather patterns. Climate change could refer to a particular location or the planet as a whole. Climate change has been connected with damaging weather events such as more frequent and intense hurricanes, floods, downpours, and winter storms.

Together with expanding ocean waters due to rising temperatures melting polar ice, the rising sea level has begun to damage coastlines due to increased flooding and erosion. The cause of climate change is mainly human activity, like burning fossil fuels, like natural gas, oil, and coal. Burning these materials releases what are called greenhouse gases into Earth’s atmosphere. These gases trap heat from the sun’s rays inside the atmosphere causing Earth’s average temperature to rise.

The future of climate change remains uncertain, but humans and the natural world are already feeling the effects of current climate change.

Australia And Climate Change

Australia is one of the world’s largest per capita greenhouse gas emitters. Over two-thirds of Australia’s emissions come from the energy sector, with transport, industry, buildings, and agriculture also making up a significant portion. Emissions from land clearing significantly contributed to Australia’s total but have decreased considerably since 1990 due to state and federal government policies to reduce deforestation rates.

What Is Australia Doing To Reduce Emissions?

The Australian government has committed to reducing emissions to 26-28% below 2005 levels by 2030. The government has implemented several policies and programs to reduce emissions in all economic sectors to meet this target.

Energy efficiency is one of the essential tools that Australia has used to reduce emissions. By improving the energy efficiency of our buildings, appliances, and industrial processes, we have reduced the energy required to power our economy while maintaining economic growth.

Renewable energy is another vital part of Australia’s emissions reduction strategy. Increasing the amount of renewable energy used to power our economy can reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and the associated greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a technology that can capture carbon dioxide emissions from power stations and other industrial facilities before they are released into the atmosphere. The captured carbon dioxide can then be stored underground in depleted oil and gas fields or deep saline aquifers. CCS is an essential tool in reducing emissions from coal-fired power stations, which are a significant source of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Emissions Reduction Fund

The Emissions Reduction Fund is the centrepiece of the Australian Government’s Direct Action Plan to reduce emissions. The Fund provides financial incentives for businesses, households, and landholders to undertake activities that will reduce emissions. These activities include planting trees, restoring landscapes, and improving agricultural practices.

Upgrading The Electricity Grid

Vikki Nicolai, La Crosse WI eco expert, says another important part of Australia’s emissions reduction strategy is upgrading the electricity grid. The electricity grid is the network of power lines and other infrastructure that delivers electricity to homes and businesses. Upgrading the electricity grid will improve its efficiency and allow more renewable energy to be integrated into the system, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

Renewable Energy Target Scheme

The Renewable Energy Target (RET) is a federal government policy that aims to increase the amount of renewable energy used in Australia. The RET requires 20% of Australia’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2020. The RET has been successful in increasing investment in renewable energy and reducing emissions from the electricity sector.

What Can You Do To Reduce Emissions?

You can do many things to reduce your emissions and help Australia meet its emissions reduction target.

You can start by making your home more energy efficient. This can be done by installing insulation, double glazing your windows, and using energy-efficient appliances. You can also save energy by using less heating and cooling and turning off lights and electrical devices when you’re not using them.

You can also make a difference by choosing renewable energy. You can install solar panels on your roof or invest in green power from your electricity retailer.

You can also help reduce emissions by choosing to use public transport, ride a bike, or walk instead of driving. Finally, planting trees can help Australia meet its emissions reduction target. Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to reduce greenhouse gas.

Final Thoughts

Australia is committed to reducing emissions and meeting our international obligations. We are taking action to reduce emissions in all sectors of the economy. Working together can make a difference and help Australia meet its emissions reduction target.