6 Specialities For Qualified Nurses Depending On What You Want From Your Career

Once you become a qualified nurse, there are a lot of options available to you in terms of where to go next in your career. During your training, you will have gained experience in a range of specialities, so you may already know what you want your next step to be. If you haven’t yet found a speciality that suits you, then doing some homework to find the best choice is a good idea.

It helps to know how and who you want to help in your future career. You should also remember that you aren’t limited to the speciality you choose first; many nurses train up for different specialities throughout their careers.

Theatre Nursing

Theatre nursing involves aiding surgeons during surgical procedures. You will be on hand to provide pre-operative care all the way through to recovery. It can be a fascinating role and one that is ideal for anyone who wants to understand more about surgery and how to improve patient outcomes. You will work as a part of a large surgical team and fulfil a vital role in patient care.

Mental Health Nursing

The importance of mental health care has never been more understood than it is today. The struggles people face with mental health can only be resolved with expert, compassionate care from nurses and other medical professionals. Since the understanding of mental health issues and their implications is relatively new, having competent professionals dedicate their careers to these issues is critical.

Cosmetic Dermatology

For people who want to help others look and feel their best, cosmetic dermatology can be an excellent field to train in. You will typically see private patients in this line of work, and there are a range of treatment options and techniques you can train in. Always look for quality training options to ensure you can provide the very best care to your patients, like the Derma Institute, which offers quality training to medical professionals.

Hospice Nursing

Hospice nursing is a speciality that can be emotionally challenging but also highly rewarding. You will care for patients with advanced illnesses and ensure they live their last days with dignity. You may also provide end-of-life care, which can be tough but incredibly meaningful work.

Midwifery

Midwifery is one of the oldest forms of nursing, existing in one form or another for thousands of years. It is an ideal carer for anyone who loves babies and children and requires you to form a bond of trust with your maternity patients. Helping to bring new life into the world can be an incredibly fulfilling career choice, and there is a real demand for passionate, caring midwifery nurses across the globe.

Cardiology Nursing

Cardiology nurses work with patients experiencing cardiovascular problems, helping them to improve their conditions through treatment and lifestyle changes. Heart conditions and issues are prevalent in many people across the globe, and early intervention and ongoing treatment are critical to securing good outcomes. This is an excellent option for any nurse who wants to make a real and lasting difference to patient health.