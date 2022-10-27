7 Ways Women Can Claw Back Some Time in a Busy Schedule

Between work, family, and social obligations, women can often feel overwhelmed and like they don’t have enough time in the day. It can be hard to find time for yourself when you’re always busy. However, it is important to make time for yourself, even if it’s just a few minutes each day. From help with taxes to finding efficiency in everyday activities, here are seven ways that Australian women can claw back some time in their busy schedules.

The stress of everyday life is a real thing, and women often find themselves mentally overloaded with all the things they need to remember and do. This can lead to information overload, higher levels of stress and not managing to stay on top of everything sufficiently.

Here are seven ways women can claw back some time.

1. Use A Planner

One way to combat this is by using a daily planner or bullet journal to help you keep track of your thoughts, tasks and to-do lists. This can help you to declutter your mind and feel more in control of your time. Some people sit down at the beginning of every week and map all the must-do things onto visible planner that hangs in their kitchen or living space. Not only does this help you stay on top of everything, it also helps you plan a realistic amount of activity into each day, and plan in some ‘you’ time too.

2. Say ‘No’

Another way to take back some control of your time is by learning to say ‘no’. It can be difficult to turn down invitations or requests, but if you’re feeling overwhelmed it’s important to put your own needs first. If you don’t have the time or energy to commit to something, don’t be afraid to say ‘no’. This also goes for activities that you don’t enjoy or don’t have time for. If you’re always saying ‘yes’ to things you don’t want to do, you’re never going to have time for the things you love or simply just need to do.

3. Use An Accountant

Some women try to take on absolutely everything themselves, when there is easy help out there for some tasks. One example of this is filing taxes. Many people dread tax season because it can be confusing and time-consuming. And if you don’t work in a related field, you spend even more time on it because you’re worried about getting stuff wrong. However, using a local accountant or a tax agent can save you both time and money. They can help you to get the most out of your tax return, and take on the burden of paperwork and form-filling for you.

It’s affordable too, and if you find a local accountant, you can just pop in to have a friendly chat – making it a low hassle way to gain back both some money and time.

4. Batch Cooking

Another way to make your life easier (and save time) is by batch cooking. This means making larger portions of meals and freezing them in individual portions. This is great for busy women who don’t have time to cook every night, or who want to save money by eating out less. Batch cooking can be a great way to make sure you’re eating healthy, home-cooked meals even when you’re short on time.

There are plenty of recipes online for batch cooking, so you can find something to suit your taste. And once you’ve made a big batch of food, you can just pop it in the freezer and defrost as needed.

Some people also make batches of lunches once or twice a week, using ingredients that will last a few days pre-prepared in the refrigerator.

5. Outsource

If you find yourself with too much on your plate, it might be time to start outsourcing some of your tasks around the home. This could mean hiring a cleaner, a gardener or even a pet-sitter. If you have young children, you could look into child care options so that you can get some time to yourself.

Outsourcing doesn’t have to be expensive, and it can really help to free up some of your time. For example, even just having a cleaner come in every fortnight for three hours can totally transform your feeling around the home. It’s also a great way to support local businesses and the wider economy.

6. Get A Good Night’s Sleep

One of the best ways to make sure you’re using your time wisely is by getting a good night’s sleep. When you’re well-rested, you’re more productive and efficient. You’re also less likely to make mistakes, and you’ll have more energy for the things you love.

Getting enough sleep can be difficult for some people, but there are a few things you can do to make it easier. Try to establish a regular bedtime and stick to it as much as possible. This will help your body get into a rhythm and make it easier to fall asleep. You should also avoid caffeine in the evening, and try to wind down for an hour before bedtime.

7. Set Priorities

One of the most important things you can do to save time is to set priorities. This means knowing what’s important to you and what you want to achieve. Once you know your priorities, you can start to focus on the things that matter most and let go of the rest.

If you’re not sure what your priorities are, sit down and make a list of the things that are most important to you, or that are most critical in your life. This could be your health, your family, your career or something else entirely. Once you know what’s most important to you, you can start to focus on those, and let go of the things that don’t matter as much right now.