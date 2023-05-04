8 Essential Oils That Repel Insects Naturally

Do you want to eliminate pesky mosquitoes, flies and other insects but don’t want to turn to chemical-laden bug repellents? Well, good news – essential oils can help! Essential oils are naturally sourced from plants that have many therapeutic benefits.

Below are 8 essential oils that can naturally repel insects – all without any nasty chemicals. Peppermint and lemongrass are the top two essential oils for repelling insects, which we’ll discuss in more detail shortly.

Read on to learn about using these powerful insect repellents!

8 Essential Oils That Are Natural Insect & Bug Repellent

Peppermint Essential Oil:

Peppermint essential oil smells refreshing and minty and has versatile properties that make it an effective insect and bug repellent.

The effectiveness of this oil as a bug fighter has even been backed up by research. For example, a study from 2011 found that when applied topically and diluted with a carrier oil, Peppermint oil provided 100% protection against mosquito bites for up to 150 minutes. Therefore, before using essential oils on your skin, always dilute them.

Lemongrass Essential Oil:

This essential oil is known for its distinctive citrusy scent. Thanks to its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, lemongrass has been long used for treating rheumatoid arthritis, stomach ailments, and many other bodily issues.

Research found that this essential oil is safe for animal and human use and is an excellent mosquito repellent. In addition to its pleasant, green, sweet, and lemony scent, Lemongrass essential oil contains citral and citronellal, which offer a range of potential health benefits.

Another benefit of the oil is that its fresh aroma can help balance other, more intense scents.

Lavender Essential Oil:

Most people associate lavender with relaxation and better sleep, thanks to its calming scent and soothing properties. But in addition to its lovely floral aroma and relaxing qualities, lavender is also effective at battling bugs.

Lavender has natural insect-repellent properties, making it a great alternative to chemical insecticides. For example, you can add lavender pillows and sachets to your linen cupboards and drawers to protect your linens from moths and insects while leaving a pleasant scent.

You can also use lavender essential oil as a natural insect repellent by spraying it using an atomizer or leaving it in a saucer to disinfect the air and repel ants and other unwanted insects.

In addition to repelling insects, lavender has disinfectant properties that help keep your home clean and fresh.

The natural oils in lavender have antimicrobial properties that can help kill germs and bacteria in the air, making it an excellent choice for keeping your home smelling fresh and clean.

Thyme Essential Oil:

Houseflies are a common nuisance in both rural and urban settings. They are known to spread diseases and contaminate food, making them a health concern. Fortunately, thyme essential oil is a highly effective insecticide against houseflies.

Additionally, thyme essential oil has been found to work as an excellent mosquito repellent.

A study conducted in 2005 revealed that a 5% solution of thyme oil provided 91% protection against Aedes mosquitoes for up to 150 minutes.

This could be attributed to thymol, carvacrol, and eugenol, which have shown repellent activity against mosquitoes.

So, incorporating thyme essential oil into your daily routine helps keep your home free from pesky houseflies and protects you from disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Basil Oil:

Basil essential oil can be more than a tasty addition to your dishes. It can also be used as a natural pest repellent, especially during the summer months in humid areas with many bodies of water.

According to a study, Basil exhibits mosquito-repellent and larvicidal properties. Spray basil oil with an atomizer outside your home for a natural mosquito repellent and a mood boost.

Basil oil can also control dust mites inside your home, benefiting those with allergies during summer. Keep your home pest-free and clean using versatile essential oils.

Tea Tree Essential Oil

Tea tree oil is well-known for its natural antibiotic properties and effectiveness as a green cleaning agent, but did you know it’s also an excellent natural bug repellent?

Not only does it suppress the growth of parasites like fleas, lice, ticks, and leeches, but it’s also been shown to have lethal action against houseflies in a recent study.

Tea tree oil is also an excellent choice for soothing bug bites. It relieves and soothes itchy, irritated skin and is a popular ingredient in DIY bug bite remedies when combined with lavender. Plus, it’s gentle enough for most individuals to use.

Final Words

Essential oils have been proven to be an effective and safe way to repel insects naturally. The best two essential oils for repelling pesky bugs are peppermint and lemongrass essential oil, which offer powerful insect-repelling properties.

For extra protection against mosquitoes, flies, and other pests, consider investing in one or more essential oils listed above. With their natural insect-repelling power, essential oils can provide a chemical-free solution for keeping insects away from your home or garden.