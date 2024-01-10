The highs and lows of bipolar disorder can be debilitating for the unprepared. Sometimes the best weapon against this illness is to still yourself in the moment. Art therapy is a good example of this, and many are catching on to its great health benefits.

What Is Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar is a mood disorder that changes your energy level, mood, behaviours and attention span. Without treatment bipolar disorder can completely change your daily life. It’s important to point out viable treatments since there is currently no cure for this mental illness. Individuals that go all out for the guarantee of a cure will often find that it leads to even more problems. Management is the key here, and has been the most successful way that health professionals have combated bipolar disorder. If you’re willing to make the necessary changes, then all of the elements to recovery will always be within reach.

Art Therapy Works

The best thing about art therapy is that anyone can do it. This is the most inclusive type of treatment available, and the materials can be found laying around any household. Anyone that is familiar with Bob Ross knows how calming painting can be. There are only happy accidents, and no one is expecting the painter to be Vincent Van Gogh.

Think about how it feels to sit down and read a book in silence. You are transported to another world while your brain handles the busywork of imagination. This is different than looking at television, as studies have shown that screen media of any type can have a negative mental effect.

Art therapy puts the brain to work by helping it to stay connected on a single thing. Whether you’re painting alone or in a group, the goal will always be reachable. This is the type of winning situation the brain needs to activate the dopamine receptors that affect emotions, movement and mood. Think of it as your body’s achievement system that throws a massive parade when you do something great. When you feel good about something, every negative emotion becomes minor.

In The News

A great measure of success with health breakthroughs is the current news cycle. Art therapy has been in use for a long time! It is a solution for many different behavioral issues, and bipolar disorder is right there at the top. Art therapy is not a flash in the pan treatment method that gained steam on social media. It is a true to form way to focus the mind that has shown great strides in the mental health community.

Veterans suffering from PTSD have even found a common voice with the help of art therapy. A retired air force chaplain has had great success with getting veterans to express their thoughts. This is one of the many stories that has paved the way to using art therapy to combat bipolar disorder.

Finding The Right Path

Gaining a better understanding of the symptoms is a great way to take the upper hand with mental health. With the right tools, there is no reason that you can’t live a better life. Managing your health takes time, and the right mindset to keep everything on track.