2024 is shaping up to be a BIG year. Here are ten inspiring CEOs and Entrepreneurs who are expected to make a major impact in their respective fields this year. These are real change-makers with a mission to empower and inspire others on a global scale.

Jacine Greenwood

Jacine Greenwood founder and CEO of Roccoco Botanicals, a multi-million dollar beauty brand that specialises in skincare for all skin concerns features in an all star line up with some of the worlds leading entrepreneurs and CEO’s. Jacine is widely known as the ‘Fairy Godmother Of Skin’

As CEO of Roccoco Botanicals, Jacine Greenwood has a clear vision of the journey towards a brighter and more sustainable future for her company in 2024.

At Roccoco Botanicals, the vision is to not only continue delivering exceptional skincare solutions to valued clients but to also make a significant positive impact on the environment. One of the most prominent steps towards sustainability Jacine has taken to demonstrate this commitment is through eco-friendly packaging, including a transformation to more sustainable packaging options and a focus on refillable containers.

This initiative not only reduces waste but also empowers Roccoco Botanicals clients to actively participate in their mission to protect the planet. Jacine also has a goal of beginning the process of carbon auditing, so the company can set ambitious targets for future reduction in their emission footprint.

Jacine is also expanding the Roccoco Botanicals product range in 2024 to cater to even more of their clients’ needs, including the introduction of a diverse line of body products designed to pamper and nourish the skin from head to toe. Additionally, they are also diving into the world of aromatherapy, offering carefully crafted products that enhance physical well-being and provide a soothing and rejuvenating experience for the mind and soul.

As Jacine looks beyond current horizons, Roccoco Botanicals is also planning to expand into two new markets – Canada and India. She believes that their innovative skincare solutions and commitment to natural, effective products will resonate with clients in these regions who share their passion for healthier and more radiant skin.

Alex Hormozi

Alex Hormozi is a first-generation Iranian American entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist.

In 2013, Alex started his first brick-and-mortar business. Within three years, he had successfully scaled his business to six locations. He then sold these locations to transition to the turnaround business, spending two years turning over 32 brick-and-mortar businesses using the same model that made his privately owned locations successful.

After this experience, he packaged his process into a licensing model which scaled to over 4000 locations in just four years. Over that same four-year period, he founded and scaled three other companies to $120M+ in cumulative sales across four different industries (software, service, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar), without taking on any outside capital. Alex has since scaled and exited seven companies, with the most notable exit being his majority sale of his licensing company for $46.2M in 2021.

He transitioned from CEO to the Owner/Shareholder position in these companies in 2020 and founded Acquisition.com to invest his own wealth (both monetary and intellectual capital) into other businesses. The portfolio is based on his investment thesis and focuses on asset-light, high cash flow, sales-focused services, and digital products businesses.

As a result of all of this success, Alex is known for his expertise in customer acquisition and monetization. He also donates much of his free time to advancing equal access to education and encouraging entrepreneurship in underprivileged communities.

Alex graduated from Vanderbilt University Magna Cum Laude in three years with a BS in Human & Organizational Development with a focus on Corporate Strategy. He worked as a management consultant for a boutique strategy firm for two years after graduating before starting his first business.

John Tarantino

John Tarantino is Senior Counsel at Adler Pollock and Sheehan P.C. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers of America, Chambers USA, Benchmark, and Lawdragon as one of the top attorneys in the US.

Across his illustrious career, John has tried many high-profile cases – both civil and criminal – in state and federal courts and has also argued many appeals in state and federal appellate courts. His clients are broad-based and diverse: governors, senators, representatives, CEOs, boards of directors, entrepreneurs, major chemical companies, railroads, athletes, sports coaches and managers and leading real estate developers.

John’s practice areas are equally broad-based and diverse and include complex issues of constitutional law, antitrust and trade regulation, intellectual property, product liability, toxic torts, business and commercial disputes, white-collar crime, employment law and sports law.

John has won significant trial victories for Atlantic Richfield Company, the Governor of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Senate, the House of Representatives and many other entities and individuals in cases ranging from toxic tort to constitutional law, to bribery and wire fraud, to ethics violations, to voting law and redistricting.

John is equally proud of the work that he has done for clients who are not as famous or well known, often at reduced rates or on a pro bono basis, and he has received numerous awards and recognitions for his pro bono work.

John’s passion and dedication to his work and his profession are well known. He lectures frequently on trial practice and techniques and is a leading author of 11 legal texts and more than 200 articles on product liability, discovery, evidence, procedure, legal ethics, and trial strategy.

Steven Bartlett

Steven Cliff Bartlett is a British-Nigerian entrepreneur and podcaster.

Known for his innovative approach to social media marketing, Steven co-founded Social Chain in 2014 and was also co-CEO, but stepped down as CEO in 2020.

Steven also co-founded Flight Story – a marketing and communications company that works with leading brands, and Thirdweb, a software platform, backed by Shopify and Coinbase, that makes it easy to build Web3 applications. He also launched his private equity fund, Flight Fund, to accelerate the next generation of Europe’s most disruptive companies.

Steven is an accomplished investor in the health and wellness space with notable investments including Huel – the UK’s fastest-growing e-commerce company internationally, and Zoe – a personalised nutrition programme created by the world’s top scientists. His previous investments include The Healing Company, atai Life Sciences, Alto Neuroscience and AbCellera. Steven’s other investments focus on blockchain technologies, biotech, space, Web3, and social media. In 2022, he began appearing as an investor on the BBC One show Dragons’ Den.

Steven is a multiple bestselling author, and his most recent book ‘The Diary Of A CEO: The 33 Laws for Business & Life’ was a Sunday Times Number 1 bestseller and has been translated into 35 languages.

Steven is particularly focused on inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and creators from a BAME background and much of his work after winning the ‘British Black Entrepreneur of the Year” award focused on disadvantaged schools and communities.

He has partnered with His Majesty’s Prison Service to distribute The Diary of a CEO podcast via their in-cell technology to educate and inspire young adults.

Steven has been listed on the Powerlist, which captures the most influential Black Britons and aims to celebrate the achievements of the most influential people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK.

Steven’s audience includes young aspiring entrepreneurs, creators, business leaders and high-net-worth individuals.

Angelica Robles

Angelica Robles is a former undercover agent, Forbes-published best-selling author, motivational speaker, mindset coach and executive producer.

Angelica spent 16 years working in federal investigations before she transitioned into her new roles. After her entire life came crashing down, she reinvented herself and stepped into a new world telling her story on international stages. She now teaches other women how to use their traumas for triumph.

From a horrible divorce to the red carpet, Angelica’s mission and vision is to teach other women to become the best version of themselves regardless of their past traumas. Trauma doesn’t have to debilitate you. Instead, it can fuel your strength to become untouchable. Angelica coaches a wide range of women, including other business owners, CEOs and anyone ready to take on their life and elevate. With her upcoming book “The Power of Forgiveness” she will touch so many more lives and share with others how she built her empire after her high-profile divorce.

Angelica’s story will also soon be told on the big screen. She signed a deal with Hollywood to turn her life story into a featured film named “Veritas” and she is signed as the executive producer of the movie.

Sendurai Mani

Sendurai A. Mani is an Indian American oncologist and a Molecular Biologist. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences, and Dean’s Chair for Translational Oncology at Brown University Warren Alpert Medical School.

Cancer stem cells are responsible for metastasis, chemoresistance, and tumour relapse. Sendurai was the first to demonstrate that cancer can make more cancer stem cells by reactivating an embryonic program known as epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT). The EMT program allows them to survive better in the blood and establish a metastasis histopathologically like that of the parental primary tumour.

In a highly influential article, Dr Mani and his colleagues identified various novel attributes of metastatic cancer cells and provided the foundation and an explanation for the presence of cellular plasticity within the tumour. Dr. Mani and his team at Brown University continue to investigate ways to target cancer stem cells and prevent metastasis and chemoresistance by understanding their biology.

Dr. Mani spoke at TEDx Providence in 2023 about “Why do people get cancer, how it spreads, and how to prevent it?”. Dr. Mani co-founded both SathGen Biotech, a subdivision of Godavari Biorefineries, with Mr. Samir Somaiya of Somaiya Group, Mumbai, India, and Iylon Precision Oncology with Dr. Sewanti Limaye.

Dr Kim Brown

Dr. Kim Brown is a strong entrepreneurship professional, vital TEDx Talker, and Performance and Mindset Coach. She uses NLP coaching and Timeline Therapy® to remove roadblocks and improve the relationships, performance, business skills and personal achievements of her clients.

Dr. Kim Brown is also an experienced Head Trainer with a demonstrated history of working in the health wellness and fitness industry. Dr. Kim is skilled in Sports Injuries, Injury Prevention, Neck Pain, Manual Therapy, and Exercise Prescription, and is the director of two successful Melbourne-based Osteopathic practices.

Dr. Kim provides intimate, group-focused NLP Practitioner Training courses based on authentic connection and integrity which rapidly boosts the life, relationships, and business of participants. Dynamic and passionate, Dr Kim guides and coaches clients through her modern NLP training with patience and clarity.

Dr Kim’s face-to-face NLP training courses are for those who want to learn how to use smart and effective mindset and emotional clearing techniques – the tools that Oprah, JK Rowling and Tony Robbins swear by.

Cass Morrow

Today he goes by Cass, but just four years ago, he was Ryan. And Ryan had no idea how to deal with a sexless marriage as a man.

Cass remembers how his wife Kathryn “served” him, but he was settling for less and less intimacy in their marriage. The space between them was getting larger – she was never fully present and they no longer connected when having sex.

His relationship with his wife was full of thousands of “the talks” which always went backwards in time, but never far enough to when the sex was great. Things would always improve for a few days or weeks, and then switch back to the newest normal – further from true passion, connection, and intimacy with Kathryn.

Until one day Kathryn hit Cass with what he remembers as, the Blessing and the Curse. “I’m not attracted to you. I’m not IN love with you, and I’m settling”. Cass was angry but it clicked. If she was just going to stay with him to keep their family together and wasn’t interested in him anymore, she wasn’t exactly motivated to fix their sex life. So, Cass got to work.

With over two decades of working almost exclusively with women, Cass felt so embarrassed to have almost lost Kathryn. He was determined to not only save his marriage but re-light the fire he knew was in his wife. Cass catalogued everything he could remember from working with women, beat up dozens of books, took multiple courses and hired coaches and mentors.

After creating transformation in his marriage, Cass went on to build his own complete course, covering what other resources were missing and using it to mentor men: The More Sex BETTER SEX Marriage Reset. Now, after only a few months on social media, he has begun making waves. Kathryn and Cass are determined to revolutionize Marriage. It’s their purpose, and mission to save other marriages too.

Cass looks forward to inspiring you and showing you a better way in your marriage too. Go get your wife!

Julie Radlauer Doerfler

Change is inevitable, but real and lasting change is possible when you know how!

Want to know how?

Julie’s mission is to leverage her years of experience to create a global impact through the collective engagement of individuals, communities, systems, and organizations. She has spent over 25 years working in behavioural health, human services, and organizational development. Julie has had a hand in hundreds of projects involving training, coaching, system planning, leadership development, and more in the mental health field. Her doctoral research on social connection and social support to address structural racism in the behavioural health field has led to the development of a national curriculum designed to educate professionals on creating a more equitable system.

After working with countless individuals and organizations, Julie realized it was time to innovate her approach. Julie founded Collectively in 2020 – an organization that brings passionate individuals together to address mental well-being and solve complex mental health challenges.

In 2021, Julie launched the ‘Collectively Us – Unpacking Racism’ podcast. Conversations about race, racism, and racial justice are more important than ever. This podcast series aspires to move audiences from scepticism about the existence of discrimination or our ability to do anything about it into a frame of mind that’s more solution-oriented.

Julie’s speciality areas are:

> Social Connection and Social Support

> Behavioural Health System Design/Systems of Care and Wraparound

> Children and Family Mental Health

> Systems and Organizational Strategic Planning

> Diversity Equity Inclusion Training

> Leadership Development and Coaching

> Qualitative and Quantitative Research in Behavioural Health

Collectively offers services to support individuals, including Training, Coaching, Support, Mentorship, and Change Management.

Communities are supported through Fundraising, Philanthropy, Social Capital Fund, Mini-Grants, and Community Engagement.

Work with organisations includes Assessment, Evaluation, Technical Assistance, Strategic Planning and Wraparound.

Collectively impacts systems through Training, Consultation, Technical Assistance, Network of Providers, and Network of Organizations.

Ready to get started with your transformation?

Email: Julie@collectivelyus.org

To connect on other social platforms: https://linktr.ee/collectivelyus

Ira Bowman

Ira Bowman is the owner of Bowman Digital Media, a marketing and sales agency that helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) increase their online visibility and sales by design. With over 25 years of experience in the print and graphics industry, Ira has developed a range of skills and expertise in SEO, content creation, photography, web development, video production, and more.

Ira leverages these skills to create engaging and effective digital media solutions for his clients, tailored to their specific needs and goals, so they can generate more traffic and engagement while focusing on running their businesses.

Ira is also a two-time TEDx speaker, a best-selling author, and a philanthropy owner. Ira has a passion for sharing his knowledge and insights on topics such as SEO, photography, branding, networking, and social media marketing, as well as giving back to the community through his project #ProjectHelpYouGrow, which connects job seekers with recruiters and employers.

Ira holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University, where he graduated with very high honours in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a concentration in Business and Religion. Ira is always interested in expanding his network and adding value to others. You can learn more about him on his media kit, located on his website.