Boss Women Alert: Why Liv@MB Condominium Is The Perfect Real Estate Investment For Aussie’s Female Investors

Singapore is arguably one of the best cities to live in, especially for young females, because of how safe and secure the country is. It is also home to shopping havens and palatable cuisines, plus the multicultural city has much to offer in terms of leasing due to high accommodation demands.

Liv@MB is an up-and-coming development situated near the city centre, but an edge that it has over other condominiums is that it’s afforded panoramic views as there are no other high rise buildings in both east and west directions. Furthermore, it’s built on a sizable plot that will give way to landscaping opportunities as well as recreational facilities.

Being a stone’s throw away from East Coast Park – one of the most popular recreational spaces on the island – residents of Liv@MB will be able to visit the 15km expanse of greenery which is also dotted with picnic areas, workout spaces, cafes and other F&B establishments. If residents are craving for something more private and intimate, Arthur Park is only three minutes away on foot, and Katong Park is ten minutes from Liv@MB. With these in mind, residents of Liv@MB will have ample opportunity to take a break from the city and disappear into evergreen parks, another plus point for Australian investors.

However the real reason that Australian investors should be looking to invest in Singapore is because of the price stability. The Australian housing market has fluctuated dramatically from the start of the pandemic and while it is still climbing, it is climbing slowly, with many reports stating that the industry will crash in the later part of 2022. Amidst these uncertainties, it’s always a safer bet to invest in markets which have the government’s full support.

One of the reasons that Singapore continues to have a strong and secure real estate market is because the government maintains affordable housing and prices stay as constant as possible. With such strong support, it is a relatively safe market to invest in, especially when compared to one as volatile as the Australian market.

Perhaps the only factor that may disrupt the idea of investing in Singapore is stamp duty. The government imposes 20% stamp duty on foreign investors, but as with every real estate investment, if you invest in a good property like Liv@MB, which has huge appreciation potential, the higher cost is mitigated by the appreciation value.

Liv@MB is a great investment option, if not for its ideal location, which places it at a strategic spot that’s near enough to the city for daily commutes, but far enough that families can grow away from the hustle and bustle of the city center. Australian female investors who plan to have a holiday home to escape the burning and stagnant heat of Australian summers or the biting cold of Australian winters, can easily block certain months in their lease so that they have a holiday home in one of the greatest cities on earth. Or, if like the boss ladies they are, they can also flip the investment to make a larger profit when the development is fully complete and demand for a family-ready condominium rises.