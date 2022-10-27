Clarifier is the golden standard for skin clarity

Problem skin conditions such as hyperpigmentation, UV damage, acne, uneven textures…. All are difficult to treat and cover. Makeup can be a major issue for people with those conditions as layers after layers of foundations and powders are applied to cover those flaws. Clarifier scientific skin lab has made new research available through their proven scientific 2-step skin clarifying steps that exfoliates and activates healthy looking skin.

Clarifier research lab involves chemists, dermatologists and researchers from all over the world to combine efforts and make sure that the simple products would work on all skin types. The first step is known as hydro exfoliation, which means the skin is exfoliated through a hydro action without any scrubs or AHA and BHA. The other skin exfoliants are made with scrubs that often result in more skin damage, causing micro tears, or made with acids that cause skin redness and discomfort. Clarifier Hydro Exfoliator is made of Keratease, an exclusive plant based enzyme that breaks down keratin, which is the main component of the dead skin, and thus removes them easily. The skin feels no irritation, no discomfort, and this is all done while you apply a serum-like texture. This innovative step completely changes exfoliation and makes skin exfoliation a new enjoyable experience for men and women.

A dermal researcher at NO FACE Skincare says that Clarifier became successful because of its high tech efforts in the skincare industry. Many other similar products can cause skin damage by using less than ideal ingredients that can take away deeper skin layers, but Clarifier is gentle enough to only remove the top most layer of dead skin, revealing new but healthy layers of the skin’s surface, leaving the skin barrier unharmed.

The second scientific step is the enzyme activating step after exfoliation. This step happens after the dead skin has been removed, and the skin barrier needs to be activated in order for the active ingredients to work in deep dermis. Clarifier ENZY contains enzymes that work to activate the deep skin layers to prevent hyperpigmentation and reduce blemishes such as signs of acne and pigmentation. Due to the potent anti-inflammatory factors, the ENZY works as a muti-tasker to target many forms of skin blemishes.

According to dermatologists, this duo step of skin treatment makes Clarifier stand out and set the bar for skin clarity. As exfoliation isn’t just for mature and oily skin types. Even if you have sensitive skin, you would still have dead skin built up around the pores, and it’s important to remove them. It’s just a matter of how, rather than why. Shedding dead skin is a natural process for everyone, and it takes around 28 days for the surface skin to shed, but they don’t always shed evenly, leaving some of them trapped in pores or just attached on the surface, resulting in uneven texture and skin tone. Most people would go for an acid exfoliant as they’ve become readily available in the market, however, acids such as AHA and BHA can irritate the skin and cause harm to already sensitive skin types, and further damage the skin barrier for sensitive skin, resulting in hyperpigmentation and serious skin problems. Scrubs were used for many years until new research proved that they can scratch the skin surface and cause microbial imbalance and micro tears, making the skin more prone to uv damage and spots. If you have occasional breakouts, then you should be even more careful not to use scrubs as they can encourage bacterial growth and spread. Choose a gentle keratin attaching exfoliant that’s acid and scrub free, such as Clarifier Hydro Exfoliator, and once the exfoliation step is complete, more powerful ingredients such as BHA and enzymes should be used to maximise the effects, and therefore, with or without makeup, your skin would be much more clarified.