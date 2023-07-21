Five Hacks for securing your dream job in Melbourne

Everyone has been in the position of seeing their dream job advertised. We all know the mixed rush of excitement and nerves. It is true that when a top employment ad is posted in Melbourne, it may not stick around for long. The competition in this giant city can be ruthless, but that doesn’t mean you don’t stand a chance.

We have compiled a list of five things you must do when applying for jobs in Melbourne. It is important to stay positive and understand that you might be just as likely as anybody else as long as you do it right. So keep your head up, follow this advice, and look forward to your dream job in Melbourne.

Research and preparation are essential: You must always take the time to thoroughly research all that you can about the company. Firstly, doing this will give you a good idea of what to write in your cover letter and provide you with some ammo for your interview. Secondly, at a closer look, you might decide that the company isn’t what you thought, so you can move on and stop wasting time. Seek referrals through networking: We all know networking is a great way to meet like-minded people in the same industry. If you know anyone involved in the company or industry you want to work for, you can also seek referrals; this is a great way to bump your CV to the top of the pile. Customise your application: Never send a CV that isn’t tailored to the company you are applying to work with. As well as keeping it up to date, it might be essential to add or remove certain parts to ensure every word they read relates to the position you have applied for. Practise and prepare for the interview: If you manage to get an interview, you have a clear shot at landing this dream job, so you need to make it perfect. Every day leading up to it, you should be making notes, practising in the mirror, doing more research on the company, and reflecting with friends and family about what you should say. If you get this part right, the job will be yours. Express gratitude, show enthusiasm, speak passionately, and follow up: Of course, you don’t want to be a pest, but there is nothing wrong with following up with the company after the interview. In fact, it shows how much you care about the job. During the interview process, it is vital to appear enthusiastic about the possibility of working with them, and you should sound passionate the entire time. One more thing, show them gratitude for inviting you in. Manners can go a long way when applying for work.

Remember, landing your dream job isn’t always going to be easy. But with enough persistence and determination, you can achieve absolutely anything. We hope you have found this advice useful and that it helps you get your dream job in Melbourne.