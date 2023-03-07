Home Sweet Home: 6 Tips for Choosing the Right Builder for Your Home

Whether you’re building or renovating, it’s important to find the right professional to suit your needs. While it can be tempting to let your budget decide who you work with, this isn’t the best approach if you’re looking for quality. Instead, consider the six points below:

Find Someone Experienced and Reliable

The first thing you will want to do is find a reliable and experienced person for your project. You’ll also want them to be close by and easy to contact. For example, if you’re looking to build in Swan Bay, you’ll want to look not just for local Bellarine Peninsula builders, but also for those who actually answer and return calls in a timely manner. Above all, ensure that the builder you choose knows what they’re doing and has a good reputation.

Know What You Want

You must know what you want before you call in the professionals. Even the best builders aren’t mind readers, and without guidance as to what you’re wanting the project to look like upon completion, they’ll probably create something that’s disappointing no matter how high their skill level is. This doesn’t mean that you have to have everything decided down to the smallest detail, but you do have to have at least a general idea as to the type of result you’re seeking.

Licence and Registration, Please

Although certainly not easy, getting a builders licence (or becoming a registered builder, depending on the state you’re in) is a straightforward process. This means that if the individual or team you’re considering working with can’t provide the appropriate certifications, you should run for the hills. You’ll also want to ensure they’re fully insured and that their coverage will be current for the duration of your project.

Ensure Your Styles Align

Another thing that many people fail to consider is that, like the rest of us, builders have a preferred style. For this reason, it is vital to check out their portfolio before locking in someone to do your work. You may find that although they’ve got plenty of experience, it won’t necessarily align with what you’re hoping to achieve.

Not all builders will specialise within the design niche you like, but many do, so keep looking until you find the right person for your project. You don’t want to get halfway through only to discover that your tastes simply cannot line up.

A Good Relationship Is Crucial

Things can go very wrong very quickly when working directly with a builder, so it’s essential to know how to handle the situation and develop an excellent professional relationship with your chosen tradespeople. This is particularly true for custom builds where an architect will not be engaged, but it is a good rule to follow for any project.

Get a Couple of Quotes

Finally, although we opened this piece by suggesting you shouldn’t make decisions solely with your wallet in mind, it is still important to consider. By getting a couple of quotes, you’ll be able to work out what’s achievable within the budget you want to work with, and you’ll also be able to compare the scope of work that each builder offers. You’d be surprised by how much this can vary, so it’s always worth checking.

Building or renovating a home comes at a high cost, so you want to ensure you get it done right the first time. Finding the right builder is critical, so we hope this piece has helped you in your search.