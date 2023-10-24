Women’s sports betting has grown rapidly in the recent past. Numbers from the betting industry show that over 4.6 million women signed up for sports betting apps, which was a 115% increase. One of the main contributors to the rise in popularity of Women’s sports betting is major sports events. This article looks at the effect of major sports events on women’s sports betting. Let’s dig in!

Increased viewership

Major sports events like the Women’s World Cup and NCAA tournament usually attract millions of viewers globally. This increased viewership translates into more interest in women betting on sports. For example, a report by Reuters revealed that British bookmakers recorded a surge in the number of bets placed on the Women’s World Cup compared to other years. Furthermore, top-rated sports betting platforms like Betway offer a range of women’s sports betting markets. All these factors work in favor of women’s sports betting.

On the other hand, the LSU-Iowa NCAA championship game played in April attracted 9.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s college basketball game. Additionally, the WNBA has continued to grow its audience steadily in recent years. For example, reports from the WNBA reveal that 22 WNBA games have generated handles of $1 million or more this season.

Also, the betting companies have revealed that over 60% of WNBA wagers have been from rookies. In fact, WNBA’s chief growth officer stated that sports betting and women’s sports are arguably the biggest areas of growth in the global sports industry.

More exposure to ads

Brands are increasingly investing in Women’s sports, leading to more ad buys focused on women’s sports. For example, Ally Financial’s multimillion-dollar deal with Disney’s ESPN demands that 90% of its investment be directed toward women’s sports.

Furthermore, as women’s sports continue to gain traction, brands are more willing to spend more on marketing to reach these viewers. As a way of illustration, Rain the Growth Agency, an ad agency based in Portland, created a dedicated internal team that focuses on women’s sports.

Betting on Stars

Major sports events usually feature star athletes who attract more betting interest. For example, the 2023 Women’s World Cup featured top female football players such as Keira Walsh (England), Debinha (Brazil), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), and Alexia Putellas (Spain). These star players attracted more betting fans to women’s biggest football extravaganza. The same is true for other sports, such as tennis, golf, and WNBA, where fans follow their stars’ teams and wager on them.

More Coverage

As betting on women’s sports becomes trendier, sportsbooks such as Betway are registering a growth in women’s sports wagers. Consequently, the bookmakers are improving their offerings for women’s sports. For example, they are continually adding new leagues and sports events. You can now wager on women’s leagues such as the WNBA, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and women’s golf.

Final Thoughts

It is true that major sports events have played a key role in boosting the women’s sports betting industry. Sports betting analysts argue that what we’ve seen is just the tip of the iceberg. In the near future, you should expect to see continued growth in this sector. Which women’s sports do you wager on?