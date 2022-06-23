How to Choose Women’s Winter Slippers in 2022

In the market for a new pair of fluffy slippers this winter? Join the club! Google searches for slippers in Australia have been steadily rising (up 80%) since March as Australians prepare to welcome in the cooler season. Add to that searches for Ugg Boots (up 300+), and moccasins (up 70%), and it’s safe to say that slippers are on the mind right now. But what slippers equal the best when it comes to comfort, style and value? Read on to find out our top choices in 2022 to help you find the right pair during your search.

What to look for in women’s slippers?

There are several factors to think about when it comes to choosing the right pair of women’s slippers. Be sure to consider:

Fit: Ensure the slipper fits snugly but doesn’t cramp your toes at the end.

Comfort: Opt for good quality design and excellent materials to ensure your foot is still supported in your slippers.

Indoor vs outdoor: Consider where and how you will use your slippers to help determine the best style to buy.

What to look for with winter slippers?

For those shopping specifically with winter in mind, think about:

Material: Opt for a fluffy, warm material.

Open toed vs closed toed: This is a personal preference but consider closed toed for extra warmth during winter.

Colours: Darker shades are perfect for wintertime especially if you will wear your slippers outdoors with your winter wardrobe.

5 Best Winter Slippers in 2022 in Australia

Armed with our top tips for choosing comfy yet stylish winter slippers, peruse our suggestions for the best on the market in 2022 in Australia.

1. Black fluffy slippers from Monte

Let’s start with a classic choice- jet black Shearling slippers from taste makers, Monte. Step into a warming cocoon with their black fluffy slippers as you rug up fireside with friends on a Sunday afternoon. Like walking on a cloud, Shearling boasts a superbly-soft interior lining to care for the most precious feet. Features of black Monte slippers: 100% Polyester



SBR rubber sole



Jet black shade



Can be worn indoors and outdoors

2. Roses and Chocolate Boucle Adult Boot from Kip & Co

For winter slippers that won’t leave the house, try these toasty warm booties from Kip & Co. They’ll keep your tootsies extra warm and very comfortable. In a pretty rose shade with pink sherpa lining and a chocolate brown trim, they’re cute too. Features of Adult Boot Slippers: Ethically made in China



100% Polyester upper & inner



100% rubber soled slipper.

3. Oatmeal White Slippers from Monte

If you’re after an open-toed slipper slide, these are for you. These elevated slippers are perfect for wearing indoors, or bracing the cold outside. The ultimate hybrid of comfort and fashion, these Oatmeal coloured slipper slides are a winter-ready, trend-focused answer to flat modern footwear. Features of Oatmeal Slippers: 100% Polyester



SBR rubber sole

4. Zermatt Slippers from Birkenstock

We’ll be the first to admit that these aren’t the most stylish looking of shoes. However, they sure are comfortable and if you’re a lover of Birkenstock, you will appreciate these ones. Try the Zermatt Shearling in winter with a warm shearling wool footbed. The upper is made from soft wool felt. Features of Zermatt Slippers: Anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed (Shearling Footbed)



Upper: wool felt



Footbed lining: shearling



Latex sole

5. White fluffy slippers from Monte

Last but not least, we leave you with the pretty white fluffy closed-toed slippers from Monte. Playful but perfectly-warming winter slippers, for the boardroom, bedroom of bar. Throw these ones on, on a truly cold winter’s day to stay cosy. Features of Shearling Slippers: Oatmeal shade



Closed-toe



100% Polyester



SBR rubber sole



Can be worn indoors and outdoors

Inspired to find your new women’s winter slippers? Whatever your style, or budget, there’s a slipper just waiting to be slid into this winter.