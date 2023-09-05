Have you found yourself with an invite to an event with a formal dress code? With an abundance of different styles available, it can be challenging to know which type of formal dress you should wear for the given occasion. Whether it’s a wedding, award ceremony or cocktail party, Cazinc the Label has the ultimate guide to mastering the art of choosing the perfect outfit for your event.

1. The Black Tie Soirée

The Black Tie Soirée is known for its elegance and grace. Full length gowns are the perfect option for this occasion. Opt for a classic ball gown such as the Moss Dress, or go for a gorgeous A-line dress (the Azalea Velvet Dress is one of our favourites!). A black tie event is a great opportunity to wear different fabrics – such as silk, satin or velvet. Ensure to choose a colour that complements the formality of the soirée, such as deep tones or classic black.

2. The Wedding Guest

As a guest of a wedding, it’s important to find a balance between elegance and respect for traditional wedding guest etiquette when choosing an outfit. Ensure that your dress is not too grand or white (so to not offend the bride), yet is still classy and formal. A wrap dress in a beautiful colour, such as the Topaz Wrap Dress, is a popular choice. When it comes to accessories, less is more. Pair the wrap dress with our Ciroq Earrings, a bag and some heels and you’ll be ready to walk out of the door.

3. The Cocktail Party

Cocktail parties allow guests to become more creative with the types of dresses that they may choose to wear. Mini dresses (like the Paris Cocktail Dress), are commonly worn to these occasions. Fabrics such as chiffon are a great choice for this type of event. Don’t hesitate to experiment with vibrant and eye-catching colours. The Piper Dress is designed to make a statement whilst staying classy and elegant. Perfectly paired heels and stylish accessories work together to complete the look.

4. Charity Event

It is important to dress in an elegant and respectful manner when attending a charity event. A midi-length dress is the perfect balance between remaining stylish yet courteous. The Lila Dress sports a tulip neckline, perfect for flattering evening wear. Darker and earthy tones are often chosen due to the luxuriousness and grace associated with the colours. Instead of spending your entire budget on a dress, you could opt to spend slightly less and donate a portion to the cause that you are supporting.

5. Award Ceremony

For an award ceremony, it is important to dress-to-impress without garnering too much overwhelming attention. The Hadassah Chiffon Dress exudes style, grace and sophistication. An Award Ceremony is a great way to show off a polished look through different tones and accessories. Opt for a different fabric than you would usually choose (the Hadassah Dress comes in both Zebra and Giraffe prints), and pair them with accessories that complement your personal style.

Now You’re Ready To Dress For Success

Choosing the correct type of formal dress to wear to specific events can be daunting. It involves a need to tailor your outfit according to the formality and nuances of each event. By considering the theme and setting, you can construct an outfit that makes you look and feel your best. Ensure to experiment with different colours, styles and accessories within the event setting parameters. Remember, you can never go wrong with clothing that makes you feel confident and stylish within your own skin. Go out to your event and own it!