Let’s Get Back to Nature and Help the Planet

Technology is racing ahead at an incredible pace, of that there is no doubt, yet people are turning back to products made with natural ingredients, as we realise that we have a strong connection with Mother Earth, while science reveals ailments and allergies that stem from synthetic materials. There are some great examples of natural products on the market today, here are a few that we think are fantastic.

Bamboo kitchenware – Bamboo is a wonder plant that can be used to build houses and with the right craftsman, you can fashion bowls, dishes and trays from this amazing species. You can even buy bamboo bedsheets and socks and sleeping next to bamboo fibre is as natural as it gets. A Google search is all it takes to source bamboo kitchenware – you might like to look at other products made from bamboo; you will be surprised.

Turkish towels – Made with the finest Turkish cotton, these unique Turkish towels have taken Australia by storm; the material is dyed using harmless vegetable oil and until you have dried yourself with a Turkish towel, you haven’t lived! These products are available online and more Australians can enjoy the sensation of being close to the finest cotton; Google will help you find a leading Australian supplier and you can browse their product line and you can order a few towels for the family.

Recycled plastic bottles – You might already be wondering what old plastic bottles can be used to make; you can order fashionable and very durable adventure backpacks made into a waterproof material; the word is we will soon be seeing ‘plastic denim’, which is likely to take the world by storm, as colours are endless and the product lasts a lifetime. This might not be natural, but it is one way of recycling a huge volume of plastic, which helps the environment.

Natural beauty & skincare products – The majority of women prefer natural make-up and skin cream, which doesn’t harm you in any way; products made from 100% natural ingredients are very popular, as more people understand the importance of a connection with Mother Nature, something we seem to have lost in the past 30-40 years.

Natural medicine – Holistic medicine with its roots in nature is enjoying a revival, we are learning from native people in third world countries and finally, people are seeing Big Pharma for what they really are! Many believe that there is a natural cure for every illness and ailment and holistic doctors are very busy treating people with many different issues. Drug-based medicine has had its day and now is the time for natural remedies to come to the forefront.

The past decade has seen a global awakening regarding our natural connection and with amazing products like Turkish towels and bamboo kitchen ware, you can get closer to nature. Recycling has developed to the degree where a scrap metal dealer recycles 90% of everything they collect and technology is revealing ways to clean up the planet.