NBN Unveils New Enterprise Ethernet Business Zones + The Discounts

Various businesses should have a strong communications system. These include retail service providers, local businesses and Australian businesses in particular. Nowadays, there are a lot of innovations and technology that can ensure this. One of these is business-grade fibre.

This service is usually provided by a reliable phone and Internet provider. Such providers adhere to the regulations of local councils. One of the most popular and renowned providers of this service worldwide is NBN Co.

NBN Co refers to the publicly-owned corporation of the government of Australia. It is otherwise known as NBN Co Limited or NBN. It builds, designs, and operates the National Broadband Network of Australia. It’s the wholesale broadband provider of this Pacific country. Recently, it has unveiled new enterprise Ethernet business zones in the region.

Are you wondering where are the new NBN enterprise ethernet business zones? We’ll be discussing these places here. There will also be titbits of information about NBN wholesale business pricing discounts.

Latest News: NBN Unveils New Enterprise Ethernet Business Zones

National broadband provider, that is NBN Co, launches 44 new Business Fibre Zones. These are across all the states and territories, except Northern Territory. It has also unveiled the equivalence of the Business Fibre Zone or CBD zone wholesale prices. These are for the Enterprise Ethernet regardless of location.

These zones have taken effect beginning September 1st, 2021. These make 60,000 more businesses eligible for its Enterprise Ethernet services. Businesses in these zones can order their NBN service. It is without charges for the design of fibre construction in the area. They’ll also not pay an up-front connection cost. This is if they sign up under the three-year plan via their retail service provider or RSP.

Unveiling of the new zones builds upon the $700 million spend of NBN on 240 such zones. It was first announced in September 2020. The 284 Business Fibre Zones have covered over 850,000 business locations.

Enterprise Ethernet

Enterprise Ethernet is the fastest option of NBN. It comes with a 99.95 per cent network availability uptime target. Plus, the company has also introduced Enterprise Ethernet wholesale discounts. It depends on the zone where the businesses are. Businesses in Zone 3 before, which are now incorporated into a new Business Fibre Zone, will be able to see wholesale pricing discounts increasing to 68 per cent.

Moreover, businesses in any of the existing 240 Business Fibre Zones may see discounts of as much as 37 per cent. This combines the Zone and Bandwidth discounts. NBN Co offers wholesale discounts of up to 58 per cent. This discount is for businesses out of an existing Business Fibre Zone. It likewise combines Zone and Bandwidth discounts.

Aside from these, NBN has also unveiled two new commitments. These are for the build and design of new connections.

Its Fibre Build Quote Guarantee means it’ll not pass on any unforeseen costs. This is good for resellers when constructing or designing fibre rollout. It’s also for customers within the fixed line footprint of the company.

Its new Service Delivery Guarantee commits to new fibre infrastructure construction and design. This applies within 50 business days to several business locations inside the fixed line footprint of NBN.

Where are the new NBN business fibre zones?

New South Wales – There are 10 new zones on the tip of the northern beaches peninsula of Sydney. They are from Avalon to Camden, Casino, Palm Beach, and Cessnock. It also covers Lithgow, Hunters Hill, Nelson Bay, Singleton, and a Lake Macquarie -West zone. This incorporates parts of Toronto, Morisset, Edgeworth, and Wallsend.

Victoria – In here, there are 13 new zones. They are in Bentleigh, Balwyn-Surrey Hills, Eltham, Cowes, Hampton-Sandringham, and Glenroy. It also includes Melton, Hastings-Tyabb, Rosebud, Ocean Grove, Torquay, Tatura, and Yarrawonga.

Queensland – In Queensland, these are in Dalby, Ayr, Emerald, Hervey Bay, and Goondiwindi. It also includes Nambour, Warwick, North Lakes, and Yeppoon.

Western Australia – There are four new zones. These are in Joondalup, Cottesloe, Collie, and Maddington.

South Australia – There are five zones in South Australia. They are in Modbury, Goolwa, Port Pirie, Naracoorte, and Stirling.

Australian Capital Territory – In the ACT, there are two zones. They are in Tuggeranong and Gungahlin.

Tasmania – There is one new zone in Bell Bay and George Town.

Businesses Can Enjoy New Wholesale Pricing Discounts

The Business Fibre Initiative of NBN helps in levelling out the playing field by reducing the significant variation in the cost of broadband services. This cost is for businesses in rural and regional areas instead of that in CBD Zones.

NBN Business Fibre Zones businesses will receive their preferred speed tier and service. These businesses must have requested an Enterprise Ethernet service. This will be from the same CBD-equivalent wholesale pricing. The pricing only applies to a company within a CBD Zone.

NBN Co has also announced it’s introducing further savings for Enterprise Ethernet. This is besides the 44 more NBN Business Fibre Zones. Remember, this provides eligible companies in these zones access to CBD-equivalent wholesale pricing.

The company has also offered wholesale pricing savings to qualified businesses. However, these businesses must be out of the new and existing Business Fibre Zones of NBN.

NBN Business Fibre Zones More Discounts

What is this all about? Businesses located before in Zone 31 can also get access to discounts up to 68 per cent.

More wholesale pricing discounts await those in the current 340 Business Fibre Zones. These discounts are until 37 per cent. In here, the Zone and Bandwidth discounts are together.

There are companies outside or beyond the existing NBN Business Fibre Zone that can still avail 58 per cent wholesale discounts. Also, the Zone and Bandwidth discounts are together.



There you have it! All the things you have to know about the new NBN enterprise ethernet business zones. Regional businesses and local businesses must stay competitive to take greater heights.