Online casino guide for NZ players: understanding high variance pokies

Pokies offer lucrative bankroll opportunities to players. However, you must understand how to increase your winnings with the same opportunities to become a better gambler.

High variance pokies, fortunately, offer immense opportunities for players to cash out lucratively. For instance, you can enjoy all your favourite games but still stand a chance to win profitably. At least winning big is what most players want. Unfortunately, you risk losing a lot if you do not know what happens with the pokies. Today, it would be good to understand what high variance pokies mean and how to take advantage of its amazing offers.

This guide explains high-variance pokies and how to use them to change your gambling approach as an experienced or beginner New Zealand player. Continue reading to know more.

Why Many New Zealand Players Like to Play High-Variance Pokies

Many New Zealand players will still wager on high-variance pokies even with its risk. Here are the main reasons why.

High payout potential

High-variance pokies offer immense payout opportunities to players than low-variance pokies. If lucky, you can win profitably on your favourite games.

Exciting entertainment

High-variance pokies offer excitement and high adrenaline. You will enjoy the immense thrill of playing high-stake pokies with the possibility of cashing out lucratively. For most players, this excitement is a major draw.

Potentially better return-to-player (RTP) rates

Compared to ordinary, medium-high, and low-variance pokies, several high-variance pokies offer higher RTP rates to players. Therefore, many Aussie players choose to wager on the high-variance pokies to increase their chances of winning profitably.

Finding a High-variance Pokies

Finding a high variance pokies is simple. There are several tell-tale signs you must look for to know if it is a high-variance or low-variance pokies.

Here are what to check;

Pokies with fewer winning symbols are often high-variance. The payable amount in each symbol in high-variance pokies is often higher than that of ordinary pokies. Most high-variance pokies have features like wild & scatter symbols or free spins. Pokies with a considerable payout difference between the highest-ranking and the lower-ranking symbols are mostly high-variance. Check if the progressive jackpots offer huge payouts. Most high-variance pokies offer higher payout jackpots. Read reviews and ratings on gambling forums to know the best type of pokies. Also, these reviews are among the best ways to tell the difference between two pokies. Try demo game versions without depositing real money to know the difference between high-variance and low-variance pokies.

Disadvantages of high variance pokies

High-variance pokies usually provide a rush of adrenaline to players. The stakes are high, but winning chances are lower and extremely risky. So, it is necessary to understand the disadvantages of such situations to increase your chances of winning profitably.

Here are a few main disadvantages;

Risky and potentially costly: Casinos offer considerable payout potential, but the risks of losing bankroll are immense.

The odds the gaming house sets are always against you, but you can only notice if you are keen.

High-variance pokies offer unpredictable gameplay making it challenging for a player to develop a winning strategy.

Pokies can be less enjoyable if you have a losing streak.

You need a higher bankroll because these pokies are risky.

They are highly addictive, and you risk developing a gambling problem.

Strategies for Winning at High-variance pokies

You need strategies to become successful in anything you do and not in gambling alone. High-variance pokies offer lucrative payouts but risky gameplay. Luckily, there are a few strategies that will guarantee good winnings. Here are the most common ones.

Budget: Always set a budget and stick to it. Discipline is necessary when gambling with real money. According to expert research, gambling has doubled over the last decade in New Zealand. More players participate in online gambling as a hobby or try their luck to win lucratively. However, you should master playing responsibly, even when out of luck.

High-RTP high-variance: Always try your luck at pokies offering higher RTP rates if you want to profitably increase your chances of winning.

Research: Always research different games before trying your luck at high-variance pokies. You might be surprised that some games only require a strategy to win.

Gamble wisely: Gambling can be addictive. So, you should take regular breaks whether you are on a winning or losing streak.

Final Thoughts

Overall, high-variance pokies offer thrilling and exciting gaming opportunities. But to become a better player, it’s always important to set reasonable gambling limits to avoid losing more funds. Avoid emotional attachment to the outcome of the bet or individual game.

John Gold and his research team from BetPokies understand gambling rules & regulations in New Zealand and high-variance betting. Thanks to them, they drafted this guide with knowledge from extensive research.

BEWARE! GAMBLING CAN BE DANGEROUS. TO ENJOY COMFORTABLE GAMING, ALWAYS BET RESPONSIBLY: BETTING CAN BE ADDICTIVE AND LEAD TO FINANCIAL PROBLEMS. CALL 0800 654 655 TODAY TO GET ASSISTANCE.