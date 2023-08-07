Gambling has been a part of human culture and society for as long as people have been around. Gambling games, primarily played with dice, have existed since the oldest human civilizations, and they continue to be incredibly popular today.

Though the gambling industry is bigger than ever, a lot has changed since the old days. For one thing, a lot of the industry has moved to the online space. Many people are now moving away from land-based establishments, and instead signing up for online casinos.

But just what are online casinos? Why did they become so popular? Most importantly, how have they changed the industry? In this article, we are going to explore all of these questions, and discuss the future of online gambling.

What is Online Gambling?

As we are sure you can gather, online gambling refers to any form of digital wagering, whether that be betting on sports, spinning pokies, or joining online poker rooms. The industry first got its start in the 90s, when developers released the first poker sites and online slot games. In 2023, it has developed into a multi-billion-dollar industry, popular worldwide and encompassing a plethora of games.

Online casinos are so numerous, that you might need to know how to separate the chaff from the wheat. A website that can help here is Where Gamble, as they focus on delivering top tier reviews of the most trustworthy and reliable online casinos. However, if you want to determine a website’s authenticity yourself, there are ways you can do so. For example:

Why is Online Gambling Big Right Now?

There is no denying that online casinos are incredibly popular. As we said, they started in the 90s, and in a comparatively short time, they’ve reached the status of a multi-billion-dollar industry. Which leaves us with one obvious question: Why are these websites so popular?

The truth is that there are several reasons for the success of online casinos. One of them is their accessibility. Online gambling websites are easy to navigate, boast a slick, modern design, and can be accessed from any electronic device, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Another reason for their success has to do with the payment options that they provide. Of course, there is credit and debit card-based payments. However, you will also find it possible to place bets using e-wallets and cryptocurrency as well. Crypto-based gambling tends to be quite popular, as the market is currently incredibly big and successful.

Finally, a third reason for the success of online gambling might be that people simply have no time or inclination to visit a casino. By logging on to a casino website, you can simply place a bet or play a quick game of slots while commuting or even during your work break. Obviously, this can’t be done at a brick-and-mortar casino.

How Online Gambling Has Changed the Industry

In this final section, we are going to take a look at the ways in which online gambling has changed the industry. There is no denying that gambling websites have had a significant impact and influence on the game aspect of casinos. However, they have also been portents of a significant cultural shift. Without further delay, let us get into the meat and potatoes, and look at the various ways that online gambling has changed the industry.

Inclusivity

There is no denying that the culture surrounding gambling has always been male-centric. Scantily clad women, cigar smoke, scotch/whiskey, and a lot of dark colors used to be casino staples. However, in the 20th and 21st century, women have taken strides to change that. In large part, we have online casinos to thank. As they are completely anonymous, a lot more women feel safer playing here, away from leering men. And indeed, women are doing wonders to change up the iGaming industry.

Alternative Payments

Online casinos were among the first businesses to accept crypto and e-wallet-based payments. In 2023, mainstream, popular businesses are just as likely to take crypto as they are cash or credit. Even some brick-and-mortar gambling halls have hopped on the bandwagon. But, there is no denying that iGaming had a significant push. These websites were just as important to the world of cryptocurrency as they were to the gambling industry. And for that, certainly many crypto traders are grateful.

Future Prospects

Not only have online casinos played a significant role in pushing the gambling industry forward, they are continuing to do so today. Online gambling websites are already adopting state of the art technology like Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality, and doing their best to produce an even higher-quality product. Already, you can find various VR casinos, though many of them are social and you can’t bet using real money. However, that might just change in the future. The strides made in online gambling will, undoubtedly, have a big impact on the future of tech in general.

Future of iGaming

Speaking of future prospects, we would like to delve into the ways that online gambling might change in the coming years. We already discussed virtual reality, and the impact it will have on the industry. For example, imagine logging into a VR casino with your avatar, and being transported into a grandiose, extravagant casino, while still sitting on your living room couch. Would that not be something?

Artificial Intelligence will also, certainly, have a big impact on the industry. Big-name brands are already utilizing AI, not just in iGaming, but tech in general. In other words, there is no reason to doubt that the tech will only continue to improve, and better the gambling world.

Conclusion

iGaming is one of the fastest growing entertainment markets in the world. In the three decades that it has been around, the industry has continued to evolve, improve, and attract new people. The future of the industry certainly looks bright, as more and more people are hopping on the bandwagon.