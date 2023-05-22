Potty Training Dogs: Top 5 Tips to Make the Process Easier

Since the pandemic, more people have adopted a new puppy into their household. Experts say that in 2020, over 63% of American homes owned at least one dog.

Adopting a puppy comes with a lot of responsibility. There is feeding, bathing, brushing, and potty training. Thankfully, the potty training stage doesn’t last forever, but it can still be challenging for many.

If you’re not on top of potty training your pup, they’re bound to have an accident in the house. That’s why potty training is so necessary while they’re still young.

If you want to learn about potty training dogs, keep reading. Here are five paw some tips to make it easier for everyone involved.

1. Develop a Routine

One of the first tips we’re giving you when potty training a dog is to create a routine. One thing you can rely on is after your puppy has eaten, it will always need to go potty. For this reason, it’s best to stick to a regular feeding schedule.

This is where the routine can come in. Commit to taking your pup outside approximately 10 minutes after they finish their meal. You may have to be patient, but they’ll do their business eventually.

2. Praise and Offer Rewards

Positive reinforcement can go a long way when potty training a dog. Almost every dog responds well to positive interactions, so when they do their business where they’re supposed to, that’s your time to go wild!

Make a fuss; tell them they’re a good dog. Give them a treat if you can. Make the whole experience positive so they’re more likely to repeat the action.

3. Designate a Potty Zone

As we mentioned, dogs work well with routine. Try and designate a specific area as a potty zone. Then every time you take them outside to do their business, take them to the same area.

They’ll eventually get the idea and start to go there themselves. This can help when picking up the poop – you won’t need to walk too far. If you’re potty training in winter and your pup hates the rain, you can use potty grass for indoor dogs instead.

4. Add a Verbal Command

Another tip that can help you when potty training a dog is to put a command to the action. This training technique is called the classical conditioning method. It was developed by Ivan Pavlov, who conditioned his dog to salivate at the sound of a bell.

If you keep repeating the same word or phrase (i.e., “go potty,” “make,” etc.) while they’re doing their business, you’ll eventually be able to give them the command, and they’ll understand and follow through.

5. Consider The “Crate Training” Method

Crate training doesn’t necessarily involve a crate. Instead, you section off an area that your pup has for themselves. This is an area where they’ll sleep and feel safe.

Typically dogs won’t do their business where they sleep, so they learn to hold their bladder until a more appropriate time. However, it’s crucial to keep an eye on your puppy and take them out periodically (i.e., at least every 1.5 – 2 hours) so they can relieve themselves.

Potty Training Your Dogs Is Worth It

Getting a new puppy is an exciting time for the whole family. They’re so cute when they’re little and a bundle of fun. But they also need to be potty trained.

When potty training dogs, ensure you stick to a routine and take them outside ten minutes after they’re finished eating. Use positive reinforcement and offer rewards to encourage good behaviour.

If you’ve found this article educational, learn more by browsing more. We have Business, Books, Health, Travel, and more categories.