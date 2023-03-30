Slotozen Casino was established in 2021 by Dama NV Casinos. It is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority, meaning it is reliable and secure. SlotoZen offers a vast collection of online casino games, including slots, live dealer games, and table games. In addition to the various gaming lobby, you can find various promotions and bonuses like welcome bonuses, VIP programs, and other special promotions. It also has a modern and responsive website layout, making it easy for players to shift between different sections. The homepage has promotions, bonuses, and the latest games available. You can filter casino games based on developer, type, popularity, etc. Overall, this Slotozen casino review presents it as an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable online gambling platform.

Slotozen Casino welcome bonus

Slotozen Casino has a lucrative welcome bonus that pays up to 2500 USD plus 250 free spins for the first five deposits. Upon registration, you will be eligible for five welcome bonus levels created to boost your bankroll.

● Level 1: Claim a 100% match deposit bonus up to 300 USD + 100 Free Spins on the first deposit.

● Level 2: Claim a 50% match deposit bonus up to 500 USD + 50 Free Spins on the second deposit.

● Level 3: Boost your bankroll with a 70% match deposit up to 1000 USD + 70 Free Spins on the third deposit.

● Level 4: Redeem 100% match deposit up to 350 USD + 30 Free Spins on the fourth deposit.

● Level 5: Claim a 120% match deposit up to 350 USD on the fifth deposit.

The minimum deposit for these bonuses is 20 USD. At the same time, the bonus money has a 40x wagering requirement before winnings can be withdrawn. Besides the welcome bonus, players can redeem weekly, birthday, high roller, and more bonuses. The good thing is that no Slotozen promo codes are required to redeem the welcome bonus.

Slot Games and Providers

Slot games have gained significant popularity among players, so many game developers have dedicated more time to invent slot games with unique themes and designs. When you visit the Slotozen Casino slot catalogue, you will find a diverse collection ranging from progressive slots to classic designs and video slots. Popular providers at the casino include BGaming, BigTimeGaming, Evolution, KA Gaming, Netent, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, and Play’n GO, among others. These providers present a massive collection of games in the latest layouts, themes, and designs. Unfortunately, there are no Slotozen No Deposit Bonus Codes for free spins.

Classic Slots: These games are developed simply and have old-fashioned symbols like fruits. They often have 3 reels and few pay lines, making them perfect for newbies. Classic Slots at Slotozen Casino include 777 Space, 777 Vegas, Red White Blue, Wild 7s, and Hot Roll.

Video Slots are usually developed with 5 reels and numerous pay lines. Video slots also have advanced graphics, unique bonus features, and special symbols. You can play Wolf Wild, Magic Star 3, Sizzling Eggs, Legend of Cleopatra, Book of Wealth, and many more.

Progressive Jackpots: These slot games offer massive wins that increase every time a bet is made. The increasing jackpot size intensifies the excitement. Some jackpot slots at Slotozen Casino include Book of Nile: Lost Chapter, Sunlight Princess, Wolf Blaze Megaways, Diamond Blitz 100, and 40 Power Hot.

Megaways Slots: These slots feature dynamic winning ways because of their random number generator. They are trendy for possible huge playouts. Slot games under this category include Fury of Odin Megaways, Tales of Silver Megaways, Great Pigsby Megaways, Max Megaways, and Piggy Bank Megaways.

Slot games

Slotozen Casino mobile

Slotozen Casino does not have a mobile app currently, but players do not need to download software to access the Slotozen casino login page. The responsive website fits into different screen sizes, including mobile phones and tablets. This means you will have a seamless gaming experience on your portable device, just like the desktop. You can also register, make deposits, and play the games offered through the mobile browser. The website has been optimised to work with both iOS and Android devices.

Payments and Withdrawal Options

If you are searching for an online casino with diverse payment options, then Sloto Zen is the place to be. It has different payment options that are 100% safe and secure. Payment options at Slotozen Casino include bank transfers, E-wallets, Credit cards, and Cryptocurrency.

Deposit Options Min deposit Max deposit Fees MasterCard, Visa, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayZ, MiFinity, Neosurf, PaysafeCard, Cash to Code, Sticpay 20 USD 4000 USD 0% commission CoinsPaid (cryptocurrency) BTC µ100, BCH m1, LTC m10, ETH m10, DOG 1, USDT 0.0001 – 0% commission

Withdrawal Options Min deposit Max deposit Fees Bank Transfer 500 USD 4000 USD 0% commission Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, MiFinity, Sticpay, Coins to Paid, Interac & e-transfer 20 USD 4000 USD 0% commission

Deposits are instantly processed while withdrawal time varies based on the option used. E-wallet options such as Skrill are processed within 24 hours, while bank transfer takes up to 3 business days to reflect on your bank account.

Security and Licenses

Slotozen Casino strives to create a safe and secure gambling environment. Players should not be worried about this because all transactions and activities are encrypted, and all data is stored in virtual servers. This ensures that there is no unauthorized access to this information. In addition to its commitment to security, Slotozen Casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority with company registration number 15212. This agency ensures that all gaming activities are audited to uphold fairness.

Conclusion

Slotozen casino is a perfect choice if you are looking for a memorable gambling experience. With a great value welcome bonus, thousands of games, cryptocurrency payment options, and reload bonuses, there is no doubt that you will love it here. It also has a diverse and secure payment list with 0% commission on deposits and withdrawals. The only downside with the casino is the lack of a sportsbook and deposit bonus, but it is highly recommended.