The Best Camping Spots in New Zealand

New Zealand is one of those countries that everyone has to visit at least once. With such a broad variety of things to see and do, from natural activities, to the vibrant nightlife and culture – NZ is nothing if not spectacularly memorable. For those that are fans of the great outdoors, New Zealand boasts some of the most appealing camping spots in the world and in this post, we’ll be exploring a handful of them for your enjoyment.

Quick Tips for Visitors

New Zealand is stunning, but it’s also covered in different types of terrain, often with huge expanses between accommodation and facilities. This is why many visitors opt for New Zealand campervan hire to ensure that they can travel freely, whilst having somewhere to sleep safely. With that tip out of the way, let’s dive into some of the best camping spots NZ has to offer.

Abel Tasman National Park

Imagine being close enough to the beach for a quick dip in the ocean, whilst getting to enjoy some of the most elegant greenery around. That’s what Abel Tasman National Park has to offer, and as it’s a national park, it’s frequently maintained, protected, and as natural as you could imagine.

Queenstown

Famous for its water sports on Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown (not to be confused with Queensland in Australia) is a historic region, complete with natural scenery and a host of modernized facilities for visitors to enjoy. There are several places to camp around the lake, not to mention a range of things to see and do, too.

Hamilton’s Gap

New Zealand has roughly 270,000 square kilometres of land and just over 5 million people living there, making much of it untouched and organic. Hamilton’s Gap is one of these locations and it’s entirely free to camp in – as long as you adhere to the local laws relating to starting fires, leaving trash and so on. It’s an exciting place to be, with a view of the stars that many aspire to see at least once in their lifetime.

We’d love to list every possible camping location, but we simply don’t have enough space to do so, and that’s why we’ve presented you with a small selection of varying camping destinations in New Zealand for your pleasure. Some are better suited to those that want a quiet experience, while others are ideal for nature lovers. Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown is a blend of both, providing plenty of choices before you make a decision.