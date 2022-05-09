The Best Outback Camping Destinations in Australia!

There are many beautiful locations around Australia to explore, from Queensland’s Whitsundays to Uluru in Western Australia, but what about places to camp out? This article will give pointers and help happy campers plan their next adventure.

Snowy River National Park

The Snowy River National Park in the outback of Melbourne not only has a rich history but is beautiful for sightseeing. Visit the breath-taking Basin Creek Falls, with a waterfall as your peaceful backdrop if you decide to have lunch near the creek.

There are many other areas to explore, including Raymond Creek Falls, Silver Mine Walk and MacKillops Bridge. It’s perfect for campers who want to be within forestry and fresh nature, and for hikers of all levels too!

Corella Dam

Bring your caravans and trailers, the Corella Dam is tranquillity for campers who prefer being by the crisp, blue water. Swim in the dam or plan a BBQ with family and friends.

Located in sunny North-West Queensland and not far off from Mount Isa, Corella Dam is the best place for kayakers, paddle boarders and fishing fanatics to spend the day as well!

Coopers Creek Crossing

Love to camp out in the bush? This picturesque area of Coopers Creek Crossing isn’t far off from Windorah, Central West Queensland. First-time campers would appreciate the 10km crossing leading to a quiet place to relax!

It may be reserved in a small town, however, it’s perfect for campers looking for privacy. The camping site is dreamy in the afternoon sunlight, and campers choosing to sit near the creek isn’t a rare sighting.

Murray-Sunset National Park

The Murray-Sunset National Park borders Western Australia, and is one of the largest national parks in Victoria! The Murray is known for its Pink Lakes in Lake Becking, which are caused by the rain in Winter and Spring.

The landscape captures gorgeous sunsets, so if you’re a practising photographer or just enjoy snapping pictures for fun, the sand is golden for walking along during the day or night. Wallpolla Island is also 30km downstream from the Murray, so there’s potential for bush camping, too.

Cape Range National Park

Wanting to see wildlife when enjoying a camping trip? North of Perth, Cape Range National Park is packed with emus, lizards, wallabies, kangaroos, dingoes and a number of native bird species!

Swim with whale sharks, hike up Mandu Mandu Gorge, snorkel on Turquoise Bay, boat or kayak along Yardie Creek, experience the views of the Vlamingh Head Lighthouse, and Charles Knife Canyon. Get out those binoculars and indulge in the beach, canyons, plants and limestone. This place is the definition of an outback Australian country.

Cumberland River Holiday Park

Campers who are keen to visit the Great Ocean Road will be happy since Cumberland River Holiday Park is on it! This river is a great destination to set up camping tents and to stay secure during those warmer nights.

Have the luxury of never-ending walks along the coast or a private beach, surf or snorkel, do river fishing, or take part in the joys of bird-watching. Apollo Bay is also a 40-minute drive away for travellers keen on a rock pool.

Mount Buffalo National Park

Mount Buffalo is a must-see for campers who love the alpine regions. Known as the island in the sky, there’s room to hike up the Snow Gum forestry, climb sheer cliffs and grow fond of the highest point of the mountain, Horn.

Camp at Lake Catani, which is known for wombat sights, waterfalls and wildflowers worthy of photography. The campground includes free gas BBQs, toilets and hot showers, so first-time campers will appreciate the convenience as well.

Edel Land National Park

Edel Land National Park – also known as Steep Point – is a great location for couples or families to explore, especially since it’s not far from SharkBay World Heritage Site!

Enjoy fishing by land or boat, sight-see the Zuytdorp Cliffs, walk along the beaches on the West of Edel Land, or drive up Steep Point. The 200-metre cliff is high and rocky, so a 4WD is needed, but the spectacular views are well worth the effort.

Visit A Camping Destination in Australia!

There are a lot of options when it comes to choosing the perfect place for a weekend camping trip, however, the best thing to do is to see them all! Experience everything Australia has to offer.