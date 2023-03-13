The Social Benefits of Running: How Running Can Help You Build Relationships

If you’re looking for a hobby that will help you stay in shape and make some friends, running might be just what you need. Running in a group is a great way to create a running habit and stick to it. Moreover, the social benefits are an even bigger reason why people decide against running alone. No matter if you have only one friend to run with or can join a larger group, here are the social benefits of running that you can expect.

You will provide each other with motivation

For starters, you will surely enjoy the fact that you will be able to motivate each other to keep going and do better. When you join or create a running group, there will be regular encouragement as you will all be in it together. You will be holding one another accountable, which means you will not be missing any sessions as others will be waiting for you. What is more, if you ever decide to join a race, you will train together and dedicate time to do the best job you can.

You’ll have group role models

Even if you all start at the same level, you might soon get some role models in the group. Some people will simply adapt better or develop better running habits, which can inspire others to follow in their footsteps. It’s natural to slowly start mirroring the habits of the people around you, so make the most of it. On the other hand, if you decide to hire a trainer that will be by your side the entire time, all of you will have a professional role model that will keep you in line and inspired.

You’ll see a boost in your performance

Whether you motivate yourself to work harder or you do it because of a little healthy competition, it doesn’t matter. All that matters is that you will see a boost in your performance. You will strive either to be the best or to keep up with the rest of the team. By pushing each other to go faster and harder, you will all take your performance to the next level. When you’re on your own, you might be tempted to run a shorter route or take it at a lighter pace – this way, you’ll be challenged all the time. Of course, for optimal performance, you also need good equipment. So, look into which running shoes are the right fit for you, get some running clothes, and don’t forget a water bottle.

You’ll get a sense of belonging to a group

Some people simply need to feel like they belong to a group. If that is how you feel too, joining a running team will be a good thing. You will be a part of a tight and cohesive group, which will also give you more purpose and help you feel accomplished. Furthermore, you can also get personalized equipment for everyone and come up with a name for your little team that will be written on your clothes, just like if you were a formal sports team.

You’ll get input for your ideas

If you’re a creative person, you might sometimes be working on projects and you might benefit from other people’s input from time to time. Having a group of people that you can talk to is a fun way to further develop ideas as you can bounce ideas off each other and get some good advice from brainstorming together. You never know who might suggest something that will take your project to the next level and help you complete something you’ve been struggling with.

You can build personal and professional connections

Regularly meeting with a group of people also gives you an opportunity to network. While you can make some valuable friendships that will last a lifetime, you can also grow professionally. Some of them might be in an industry that you’re interested in or do something that complements your work. Whether you’re looking for a new job or a partnership, this is a great way to get to know people.

As you can see, there are many social benefits to running in a group. Gather some people and give it a try.