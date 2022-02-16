Tips to Follow for the Best Whale Watching Experience

It’s nothing less than magical when watching whales because it really shows the real bounties of nature. However, the whale watching sites are often very crowded, which leads to a frustrating experience. On the other hand, if you prepare for the whale watching trip properly and follow some tips, your experience will significantly improve.

Choose a Reputable Company

Whale watching is a thrilling experience, but these trips can be costly and long, particularly when you are travelling with kids. For this reason, it is essential to choose a reputable company to ensure you have a successful trip. This is because the right company will provide the correct guidelines and give you the best time slots.

In addition, you must follow the provided guidelines about arriving at the boarding site and do keep a time margin for standing in the ticket line. In simpler words, try to keep the whale watching trip relaxing rather than running around all the time.

Check the Marine and Weather Forecast

If you are not sure if you get motion sickness, it is important to check the marine and weather forecast. In simpler words, you should plan the whale watching trip on the calmest day. On the other hand, if the weather forecast shows high winds, the experience won’t be good enough, especially if you are going for the first time and aren’t used to the sea.

Recheck the Sightings

There is no guarantee that whales will appear, but some companies guarantee whale sightings. In most cases, these companies will provide you with an extra complimentary ticket if no whales are sighted. For this reason, you must check the recent sightings for whale watching in Narooma to determine which species have been seen recently. Once you check these sightings, choose the location that witnessed most whales.

Pack Extra Clothes

The temperature in the ocean can be pretty cold, and there will be rain showers. For this reason, you must wear layers of clothing and opt for shoes with rubber soles. However, you must pack an extra layer of clothes and a rain jacket to protect yourself from the cold. Also, don’t forget to pack sunscreen and reapply it after every three hours.

Bring Motion Sickness Medicine

If you aren’t certain how you’ll react to the ocean, it is best to bring motion sickness medicine. In addition, you should take medicine at least 30 minutes before boarding the boat. However, always choose the non-drowsy formula so you don’t spend the trip sleeping.