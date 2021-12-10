Top Bathroom Design Trends For 2022

Gone are the days where the bathroom was seen as a strictly utilitarian space — bathrooms are now in the spotlight and we are absolutely thrilled about it! If you are someone who is considering embarking on a home bathroom makeover, you’ll definitely want to stick around for today’s article.

With 2022 approaching in the blink of an eye, there are a number of bathroom design trends that are predicted to take the interior design world by storm. Today, we’ll have a look at the top 5 bathroom trends that 2022 has in store both online and in bathroom retailers, so sit back, relax and keep on reading to find out more.

1. The All In One

If you currently have the run of the mill bathtub with a shower attachment and are looking to modernise your bathroom, the all-in-one shower and bath concept is here to save the day. Instead of having to deal with a cramped bathtub with a tiny shower head and shower curtains, 2022 breathes new life into your bathroom setup by combining both the bathtub and a regular spacious shower within the confines of a glass divider.

This is a wonderful solution for anyone who is looking to maximise practicality and convenience, and as an added bonus you’ll also be treated to an incredibly modern looking bathroom that even hotels would be jealous of! For more information on the all-in-one bathroom/shower setup, be sure to get in contact with a variety of bathroom retailers to check out your options today.

2. A Touch Of The Outdoors

It’s no secret that indoor plants are all the rage at the moment. With more and more people flexing their green thumb in recent years, it only makes sense that one trend that is going to be popular in 2022 is the blurring of lines between indoors and outdoors! Contrary to popular belief, there are many indoor plants that are highly suited to the warm and humid conditions of a bathroom, some of which include the Bird’s Nest Fern, Monstera Deliciosa and Japanese Maple.

Another rising trend is the use of Eucalyptus in the shower. Shower steam helps to release the natural oils in this plant, thus creating a calming effect whilst helping to clear your airways for better breathing. An added bonus is that it looks as beautiful as it is functional, so if you’re looking to spruce up your bathroom in 2022, indoor plants should definitely be top on your list of design priorities.

3. Wall Mounted Sinks and Vanities

If you’re someone who loves minimalist interior decor, the latest trend of wall mounted sinks and vanities will certainly be up your alley. A wall-hung vanity is the perfect choice if you want to create clean, crisp lines in your bathroom. Similarly, having a sink that comes directly out of a wall helps to draw the eye to an element of the bathroom that is often overlooked. Furthermore, wall-hung basins are compact and have plenty of space all around them, meaning less clutter and visual distractions that result in a much more luxurious feel overall.

4. Twin Showerheads

Sick of having to wait to use the shower when you’re already in a rush to get to work in the morning? Well, that is now a thing of the past thanks to the rising trend in twin showerheads. With bigger showers and two showerheads, couples can refresh simultaneously. This is a fantastic option for partners who may live in an apartment or home that only has one bathroom. This practical solution also adds beautiful symmetry to your space and provides the opportunity to pick gorgeous hardware (taps, showerheads etc) and tiling that can be shown off in a larger than normal shower space.

5. Darker Colour Schemes

When it comes to colour schemes in 2022, black is here to dominate. Of course, black doesn’t mean a fully dark bathroom. Rather, darker colour schemes utilise a variety of different shades and textures in various dark hues to create a dramatic three-dimensional bathroom space. Popular options include utilising dark floor and wall tiles, matte black hardware or even a black bathtub. Remember to include other dark shades such as grey, dark blue and brown to ensure that you add dimension and contrast to your space.

_______________

Whether you’re looking for a quick bathroom update or a full renovation, these 5 trends are certainly something to include if you’re looking to start the new year off with a bang. Are there any particular trends that have spoken to you today? Drop a comment and let us know what you think about 2022’s hottest bathroom trends!