Wall Art Selection by Colour and Theme

WALL ART CHOICES BASED ON COLOR

Another popular strategy for choosing Australian wall art is to look for pieces that complement your home’s existing color schemes. Although we’re not saying that minimalist, neutral design fans have to mirror those same vibes in every piece of art they buy, it’s a fantastic place to start when looking for something you like and would fit nicely in a space.

There are two main techniques to choosing wall art based on colour, the first of which is to use accent colours. Choose one or two colours that are already present in the room as a guide for the art you choose. This ensures consistency, resulting in a finished product that is cohesive, smart, and current. To add depth without traveling too far from your present colour pallet, experiment with different hues and tones of these colours.

For example, if your home is mostly neutrals with a few darker terracotta hues, focus on that and experiment with it in various ways – bright, dark, light, and so on. If you already have a statement piece in the area, consider including touches of olive green in your wall art, such as in a painting in a living room with an olive green sofa.

Another idea for choosing art by colour is to be bold, but only within reason. Choose the room’s most visible and dominant colour and translate it to your wall art in a variety of tints and tones, or with complementary colours on the colour wheel. Make the most of it, as long as it all links back to your present aesthetic. Wall art is possibly one of the only areas where you can actually go for strong, vivid colours, so make the most of it. It’s difficult to go wrong here provided you keep the undertones in mind.

Don’t forget to use various things to introduce a fresh colour into the space. If you’re delighted to introduce a strong new colour to your home, make sure it’s ‘grounded’ in the area with two or three additional things in that colour. Colour repetition provides a powerful impression and an unmistakable theme.

WALL ART SELECTION BY THEME

We’ve all heard of different interior styles and have most likely chosen one that best suits our home. However, because they provide a distinct theme, they have a part in almost every interior decision you make, including choosing your wall art. The theme of your home dictates which pieces suit and which stand out like a sore thumb, therefore it’s possibly the most crucial factor to consider when purchasing new furniture.

You simply cannot go wrong if you source and select your new art pieces based on the concept of your home or room. Each style has its own influences and presents itself in various furniture and homewares pieces, so you can definitely think of a few art selections that are representative of your home’s style when you think of it.

A coastal, beachy home, for example, wants light, neutral or whitewashed pieces with hints of cool hues like blue and green rather than vibrant, contemporary artwork. Although you don’t have to go as literal as driftwood and seashell images, your wall art should complement the overall appearance and feel of the seaside theme. Whites, creams, and beiges with lots of texture, beachy photos, and sanded-back white frames are all possibilities.

None of this, on the other hand, would work in a mid-century modern home, would it? Mid-century modern homes inspire a whole different vibe, with stronger colors, dark wood, and distinctive designs, and as a result, need to be treated differently during the artwork choosing process. Vintage posters, splashes of red, blue, and green, and whimsical geometry are all great ways to bring the area together.

WALL ART CHOICES FOR AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN

Choosing wall art has never been more difficult, with an increasing number of homes acquiring or constructing open floor plans. When working with an open floor plan, the golden rule is to buy and hang art with the purpose of clearly identifying your space. After all, one of the drawbacks of an open floor plan (despite all of its open, airy, lovely benefits!) is that there is little separation between spaces, posing a functional and stylistic difficulty.

You’ll want to keep your artwork consistent throughout, so choose a theme or colour palette before you start shopping. Too much differentiation in the home may result in a conflict from various perspectives and will not give your home the cohesive, clean aesthetic we all desire. Consider space and make the most of it — gallery walls are a terrific alternative because they concentrate the art in one location without taking up valuable wall space.

YOUR HOUSE IS DEFINED BY YOUR WALL ART

Overall, the correct wall art may drastically improve the look of your home. It establishes the tone for your room, emphasizing whatever mood you wish to create and expressing your personal style. It also gives a room character, dimension, and depth, and allows you to experiment with flashes of color and different textures.

It doesn’t have to be difficult to discover wall art, no matter how you go about it – and remember, if you don’t love it, it doesn’t deserve that prized location in your home. Maintain consistency, have fun, and let your individuality come through. If you can’t do it with your art, when will you be able to do it?