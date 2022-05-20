Want to Buy A Helmet? Choose your Type From these 6 Options

Motorcycle helmets were created to protect your head from trauma or injury in case of an accident. Earlier, people didn’t like wearing helmets because they weren’t good-looking or stylish. But over time, things have changed. Today, helmets are available in various shapes, sizes, styles, and types to suit your needs and requirements.

If you want to buy a motorcycle helmet but cannot decide on the right type, let this guide help you. Listed below are the popular types of helmets suiting different preferences.

Full-Face Helmet

As the name suggests, a full-face helmet covers the whole of your face. This feature makes it the safest option to protect you from potential impact. A full-face helmet makes a versatile choice for all riders, regardless of their motorcycle type.

A full-face helmet includes a chin bar, one of the most crucial safety features that other helmets may lack. They also come with ventilation to evaporate sweat, reduce visor fogging, and keep you cool when your ride. Nowadays, you can also expect advanced features in these helmets, including Bluetooth speakers.

Modular Helmet

A modular helmet or a flip-up helmet is a mix between a full-face helmet and a 3/4th helmet. This helmet’s chin bar and visor can flip up, thus opening up its front.

The overall construction and material used to design this type are the same as full-face helmets. A modular helmet includes a visor for eye protection and a secondary internal visor too. They weigh slightly heavier than full-face helmets, owing to their extra design hinge features. This type of helmet makes a popular choice among cruisers, tourers, and adventure riders.

Open-Face Helmet

An open face helmet, also known as a 3/4th helmet, covers your head’s top back and sides, leaving your face exposed. It is a popular choice among people tourers, cruisers, café racers, and people who ride a scooter. The face area is kept open to feel the wind on their skin. What makes it different is the lack of a chin bar.

These helmets are considered structurally equal to full-face helmets for safety in their coverage areas. Their weight is lesser than full-face helmets. But beware, they do not provide you extra protection, especially when you ride in difficult weather conditions.

Half Helmet

Half helmets are designed only to cover the top of your head and the area from your head to your brows. When it comes to providing protection, they are the most inferior of all helmet types. Some half helmets may offer a bit more coverage on the back of your neck and ears but leave the rest of your face exposed.

You can still buy DOT-approved half-helmets to get better protection while riding your bike. These helmets do not come with a visor or face shield.

Off-Road Helmet

An off-road helmet is the perfect buying option to set out on an adventure like motocross, dirt biking, or mountain biking. They are designed to ride away from the street. Thus, they offer maximum protection against all the odds of such roads.

Off-road helmets are equipped with a larger visor and a more accentuated chin bar for better airflow. They have minimum weight and flowing ventilation so that you may ride comfortably during warmer months. A strong and sturdy choice for adventure sports, they are made in carbon fibre, fibreglass, and Kevlar materials.

Dual-Sport Helmet

They are a mix between off-road helmets and full-face helmets. They offer a larger eye protection visor than a full face, but they can also snap into an up position for goggles. They feature an aerodynamic visor that doesn’t lift in the wind like an off-road helmet.

You can buy them if you want to ride on the mixed terrain. The protection offered is unquestionable.

Takeaway

Now that we have enlisted all the popular categories of a helmet, it’s time for you to buy the choicest one. Ensure you choose a credible brand name like Fox Helmets to enjoy maximum protection and durability.